Youngkin stumps for GOP governors in South Dakota and Oklahoma

On the one-year anniversary of his election, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday made campaign stops in South Dakota and Oklahoma to boost fellow GOP governors in unexpectedly close re-election contests.

Youngkin headlined an afternoon rally in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for Gov. Kristi Noem, who is trying to fend off Democrat Jamie Smith, a state legislator. On Wednesday night he was to be the featured guest at a "Red Wave rally" in Tulsa with Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is in a close race with Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the state superintendent of public instruction.

During the rally at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls, Noem called Youngkin an inspiration and said his 2021 campaign for governor was "a light to the rest of the country on what common sense was, what leadership was."

Noem also said South Dakota's economy is thriving.

"People are coming here to South Dakota - and they're not coming for our beaches," she said, drawing laughter from the crowd. "And they're not coming for our January that's coming, either," she said. "They're coming because they want to be like us. They want to be somewhere where the government respects them."

Youngkin's speech traced themes he often has addressed in trips to boost other GOP candidates for governor in states such as Nebraska, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, Georgia, Kansas, New Mexico, Oregon, Arizona, Wisconsin and New York.

Youngkin again depicted Virginia as previously in a dark place - with schools and businesses shut down by the pandemic, and parents shut out of their children's K-12 education - before he said his election ushered in a renewed spirit of Virginia.

He said South Dakota residents had not faced such problems because Noem was their governor and looked out for their rights.

Youngkin made broad assertions about the election he won by about 2 percentage points. For example, he again said that he "won the Latino vote" and "won the Asian vote." Exit polls indicated that Democrat Terry McAuliffe carried both groups.

"On November 2nd Virginians stood up and said 'We are red,' " Youngkin said.

Before Youngkin presented Noem with one of his trademark red campaign vests, she gave him a South Dakota accessory - a white cowboy hat. Youngkin said it's not his first cowboy hat. He noted that his wife, first lady Suzanne Youngkin, hails from Texas.