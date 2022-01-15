Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor, pledging to 'restore power to the people'

Glenn Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday as Virginia’s 74th governor, saying he was elected to “restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people,” a mission he promised to deliver on during his inaugural address.
Youngkin, who took the oath of office on the steps of the state Capitol, surrounded by his family and dozens of state leaders, rose from a business executive with no public office experience to become the first Republican since 2014 to hold the state’s highest office.
In a day of firsts, Winsome Earle-Sears took the oath as lieutenant governor, becoming the second woman and the first woman of color, to hold elective statewide office in Virginia. New Attorney General Jason Miyares became the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.
Youngkin’s inaugural address, delivered overlooking the city of Richmond from the South Portico, relied heavily on rhetoric from his campaign for governor: That Virginia is not, but could be, “the best place to live, work and raise a family,” and that public liberties have been subjugated by the outgoing party.
During the 60 day legislative session that began Wednesday Youngkin will try to move his agenda through a divided legislature, in which Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate.
“I come to this moment, and to this office, knowing we must bind the wounds of division. Restore trust. Find common cause for the common good. And strengthen the spirit of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “And to be clear this spirit of Virginia is not about government deciding for us what is best for us.”
Youngkin takes office as the state continues to suffer from the health and economic effects of a global pandemic. Virginia is facing a record-setting surge in cases and hospitalizations that are straining health care resources across the state.
Youngkin’s inauguration marks a transition in the state’s approach to the pandemic: He has promised Virginians more flexibility when it comes to vaccinations, mask-wearing and policies for business.
The Republican on Saturday acknowledged the more than 15,000 Virginians who have died of COVID-19, but quickly shifted to the pandemic's strain on families, which he has chalked up to the government’s response. He talked about the impact on children and parents from school closures, and to economic hardships brought on by “inflation and supply chain failures. Rising grocery, gas and utility bills. As well higher taxes and stagnant growth."
“Our politics have become too toxic. Soundbites have replaced solutions - taking precedence over good faith problem-solving,” Youngkin said. He described the path forward as one that would rely equally on “the miracle of modern medicine,” citing vaccines and treatments, and “respect for individual freedom.”
In keeping with tradition, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam left the Capitol with their protective escort about 12:35 p.m., just after Youngkin took the oath of office.
Shortly before his swearing in ceremony, Youngkin received the keys to the Executive Mansion from Northam in a traditional ceremony at the Capitol. Most of Virginia's other nine living governors joined Youngkin at the ceremony. One notable exception was former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who lost the gubernatorial to Youngkin on Nov. 2.
Earlier Saturday, McAuliffe tweeted that he and former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe had hoped to attend in person, but are quarantining because of a close contact to someone infected with COVID-19.
"We wish Glenn Youngkin and the new administration well today as they start their term!"
Youngkin throughout his address portrayed himself as a governor who would unify the state, regardless of party, and spoke much of ongoing public division.
During his campaign, Youngkin argued that much of that division was being fostered by public schools teaching students "divisive rhetoric" about race - arguing that lessons on systemic racism were overly negative and fostered tension. Youngkin’s critics, including McAuliffe, said his rhetoric instead tapped into bigotry and the state’s dark history of white supremacy.
Youngkin vowed to "remove politics from the classroom and re-focus on essential math, science and reading."
The new governor praised the nation’s founding founders, and African American "barrier-breakers" from Virginia, like Maggie Walker, the first Black woman to charter a bank in the United States and former Gov. Doug Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor.
Youngkin was inaugurated on the birth date of Black civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“The people of Virginia just elected the most diverse leadership in commonwealth history. Sending a message that Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of a diverse people,” referring to Earle-Sears and Miyares.
During his speech, Youngkin promised to use the power of government to improve public education, including by raising teacher pay and expanding charter schools, privately run schools funded by public dollars. He also vowed to lower the cost of living, including by cutting taxes and giving incentives to businesses to come and expand in the state.
He has said he will push for a tax-cut package that would include one-time rebates of $300 for individuals and $600 for couples filing jointly, elimination of the state food tax, a 12-month suspension of a 5-cent gas tax increase that took effect July 1 and a tax break for veterans.
He vowed to “preserve public safety,” including by increasing funding for police.
“I’m troubled by the recent attacks on our police,” Youngkin said, referring to protests following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis police. Protesters called for a range of changes to policing, from abolishing it altogether to shifting some police funding to community services.
Youngkin concluded his inaugural address with unifying remarks, saying Virginians “are all sailing in the same boat.”
“With faith in a loving God, whose presence can be felt here today. And in partnership with Lieutenant Governor Sears and Attorney General Miyares, our Cabinet, and the duly elected leaders of the Virginia Assembly, we will chart and sail a course through our present troubled waters. So we reach the shores of a new and better day --- with more opportunity and more prosperity,” Youngkin said.
