Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor, pledging to 'restore power to the people'

“I come to this moment, and to this office, knowing we must bind the wounds of division. Restore trust. Find common cause for the common good. And strengthen the spirit of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “And to be clear this spirit of Virginia is not about government deciding for us what is best for us.”

Youngkin takes office as the state continues to suffer from the health and economic effects of a global pandemic. Virginia is facing a record-setting surge in cases and hospitalizations that are straining health care resources across the state.

Youngkin’s inauguration marks a transition in the state’s approach to the pandemic: He has promised Virginians more flexibility when it comes to vaccinations, mask-wearing and policies for business.

The Republican on Saturday acknowledged the more than 15,000 Virginians who have died of COVID-19, but quickly shifted to the pandemic's strain on families, which he has chalked up to the government’s response. He talked about the impact on children and parents from school closures, and to economic hardships brought on by “inflation and supply chain failures. Rising grocery, gas and utility bills. As well higher taxes and stagnant growth."