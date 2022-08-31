Youngkin talks schools, but not Congress in N.Va. rally for midterms

ANNANDALE - In a back-to-school rally on Wednesday that featured three Republican congressional candidates, Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned to the issue that helped him win election as governor last year - empowering parents in their children's education - but never mentioned the impending midterm elections for Congress.

Instead, Youngkin focused his ire on local school boards and "political partisans" he said are trying to reverse the changes he led to state laws to ensure that parents control whether their children wear face masks in school, what they discuss with teachers and counselors, including issues of gender and sexuality, and what they're taught in classrooms.

"Once again, Northern Virginia is ground zero," the governor said to an enthusiastic crowd of several hundred people at Mason District Park here.

The rally featured three Republican congressional candidates in Northern Virginia districts - Hung Cao, who faces Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th; Karina Lipsman, who is challenging Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th; and Jim Myles, who is taking on Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th. Yet Youngkin did not explicitly tie his "parents matter" message to their campaigns to win GOP control of the House of Representatives.

Two of the most prominent Republican congressional candidates - Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega in the 7th and state Sen. Jen Kiggans in the 2nd - did not attend the rally. They are running to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Rep. Elaine Luria, respectively, in races that have drawn national attention and money from the political action committee run by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

The Congressional Leadership Fund already has spent more than $300,000 for a television ad targeting Luria, whose newly drawn Hampton Roads district leans Republican, and reserved $3.2 million for outside expenditures in the 2nd District race.

The fund also has reserved about $4 million to target Democrats in other high-profile races in the Washington area, including Spanberger and Wexton who faces Cao, a political newcomer, in a race that is likely to feature education as a hotly debated issue.

"The battle lines are drawn and the battlefields are our schools," said Cao, a Vietnamese refugee and retired Navy captain who won a crowded Republican firehouse primary in May.

Democrats have other ideas about the issues they want to define the elections. Spanberger, seeking a third term in a newly drawn district rooted in Prince William and the Fredericksburg area instead of the Richmond suburbs, on Wednesday raised the specter of Vega voting to shut down the government after the Republican challenger indicated on a conservative radio show that she would be willing to do so.

Asked on the John Fredericks Show on Tuesday whether she was "in favor of shutting the government down and grinding [President Joe] Biden's administration to a halt," Vega responded "I certainly think we have to slam the brakes ... so if it has to come to that, I think that we have to."

Spanberger pounced on the issue as one that could resonate in a district with a high concentration of federal employees, military workers and veterans.

“The notion that my opponent would vote to shut down the government — just because her political party is not in the White House — means that she doesn't understand the catastrophic impacts of shutdowns on Virginians, Virginia’s economy, our nation’s economy, and our national security," Spanberger said, noting her past work as a CIA case officer and inspector for the U.S. Postal Service.

Spanberger got reinforcement from an unexpected source - former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-10th, whom Wexton defeated four years ago.

"I’m hearing Republicans talk about govt shutdowns again," Comstock wrote on Twitter. "This was always a Freedom Caucus fav. It’s dumb policy, not conservative, wastes millions in federal dollars, is dangerous to national security and harms thousands of Northern Virginia Govt and military contractors. Say No!"

Myles, a retired federal employee who is challenging Connolly in the 11th District, said in an interview that he's worried about federal spending and inflation, but isn't interested in shutting the government down.

"I'm not a government shutdown person," he said. "I don't think that's the way to do it."

Myles is fully behind Youngkin's message of giving parents more control over what happens in their children's schools, as well as options for alternatives to traditional public schools, such as the lab schools the governor persuaded the General Assembly to fund this year.

"We tried to pull our son out of Fairfax County Schools, but we couldn't find a private school we could afford. ... That's why we need school choice," he told the audience at the rally.

Lipsman, a Ukrainian refugee who is challenging Beyer in the 8th, said she grew up in a Soviet Republic. "I've experienced true socialism," she said. "I know what it looks like to see children indoctrinated."

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who warmed up the crowd along with Attorney General Jason Miyares, said parents should have more choices of where they send their children to school.

"This is the new Brown vs. [Board of] Education fight," said Sears, a Black immigrant from Jamaica, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1954 school desegregation ruling. "School choice now!"