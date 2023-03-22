An executive who’s been leading a $3 billion-a-year roofing company’s push to boost productivity and growth will take over as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin named Gerald Lackey as DMV Commissioner, filling the post after Youngkin last year rescinded his offer of the job to Indiana official Peter Lacy.

Lackey was vice president of business optimization at GAF, the world's largest roofing manufacturer, where he helped launch a new, award-winning product line, as well as slashing thousands of hours of customer waiting time.

Before GAF he worked at the McKinsey & Company consultancy, where he played a role cutting costs at a packaging company and establishing a lean operation program for an oil company. He has a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of North Carolina.

The DMV's performance has been a focus of the Youngkin administration's efforts to boost state government efficiency after the agency closed customer service centers during the pandemic and then reopened them for appointments only.

During the General Assembly session senators cited improvements in performance at DMV, where the average wait time for customers fell from 37 minutes in 2019, before the pandemic began, to 11 minutes in January.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, credited Youngkin's new Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller for the improvements.

Shortly before last fall's elections, Virginia voter registrars scrambled to process a backlog of more than 200,000 voter transactions, such as address updates and new voter registrations, that the DMV had received from May through September. Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the delays were caused by “intermittent network issues" within the Department of Elections.

DMV collects more than $3 billion in revenue for Virginia's transportation funds, and has more than 2,200 employees in 76 customer service centers, 13 weigh stations and its Richmond headquarters. Linda Ford has been acting commissioner since January 2022.

In May 2022 Youngkin rescinded his offer of the DMV post to Lacy, former head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, after The Indianapolis Star reported that Lacy had resigned as head of the Indiana agency April 27, 2022, a month before his previously announced departure date, and “one day after he appeared intoxicated during an executive meeting, slurring his words, acting confused and making an off-color statement.”

