Youngkin tells lawmakers the state must better serve Virginia's residents

Newly inaugurated Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Virginia lawmakers Monday in his first State of the Commonwealth address that the state isn't serving everyday citizens.

"From the perspective of everyday Virginia families times are tough. And the state of our commonwealth is not what it should be," Youngkin told a joint session of delegates and senators gathered in the House chamber.

The speech was a round rejection of former Gov. Ralph Northam's address to the same body last week, in which he celebrated four years of Democratic accomplishments, among them, the state's higher-than-expected revenues.

"We shouldn’t misconstrue record revenue for government as economic success for Virginians," Youngkin said Monday. "The view from the people, whose labor generates those tax receipts, is quite different than the talk in Richmond."

Youngkin instead promised a package of tax cuts, among other proposals.

"They’re genuinely concerned that the cold halls of government are disconnected from the cold realities families face while sitting at their kitchen tables every day," he said.

(This is a developing story.)