Youngkin tells lawmakers to 'turn the page' and better serve Virginia's people

In contrast, Youngkin said he would quash any attempts to repeal the state’s right-to-work policy, which allows workers to opt out of paying dues to unions in their workplace.

“If anyone tries to bring me a bill that creates forced unionization, it will meet the business end of my veto pen,” he said.

Democratic opposition

Democrats were mostly silent and sat at their desks during Youngkin’s address, as Republicans offered many standing ovations.

Democrats did applaud when Youngkin urged all Virginians to get vaccinated and to get boosters, though he said he would never mandate it of any Virginian, including health care workers, which Democrats have heavily criticized.

“Speaking to you as your governor, I’ll never tell you what you must do,” Youngkin said. “But speaking to you as a friend and a neighbor, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”

Democratic senators, who have the votes to block Youngkin’s agenda if they choose — and if they have no defections — gathered in the Capitol Rotunda after his speech and said they didn’t like what they heard.