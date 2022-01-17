Youngkin tells lawmakers to 'turn the page' and better serve Virginia's people

Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the Virginia General Assembly for the first time on Monday, pitching his legislative priorities as solutions to “kitchen-table” issues Virginians face.
Youngkin said he was elected to “turn the page” on the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cost of living, as well as to address the state’s “fractured” politics. He took aim at public schools, which he says are teaching “divisive concepts” related to race.
“From the perspective of everyday Virginia families, times are tough. And the state of our commonwealth is not what it should be,” Youngkin told delegates and senators gathered in the House chamber two days after his inauguration.
“They’re genuinely concerned that the cold halls of government are disconnected from the cold realities families face while sitting at their kitchen tables every day.”
Youngkin, Virginia’s first Republican governor in eight years, roundly rejected former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s outgoing message to the legislature last week, which presented the state’s economy as thriving and fertile for business growth, and its policies as more equitable compared with four years ago.
Here are some key takeaways from Youngkin’s address:
Tax cuts, education
Youngkin, a wealthy former private equity executive who’s never served in public office, took immediate aim at the state’s higher-than-expected revenues, promising to deliver a package of tax cuts.
“We shouldn’t misconstrue record revenue for government as economic success for Virginians,” Youngkin said. “The view from the people, whose labor generates those tax receipts, is quite different than the talk in Richmond.”
Youngkin reiterated to lawmakers his key tax cut priorities: suspending the most recent 5-cent increase to the gas tax; eliminating the state’s grocery tax; doubling the standard deduction in the state’s income tax; and offering a tax rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families.
He also highlighted his education agenda, which has attracted the most ardent criticism from Democrats. Youngkin promised to raise academic standards and end lessons on “inherently divisive concepts” related to race and the nation’s history with racism.
He said “we should not be teaching our children to see everything through the lens of race,” echoing complaints by conservatives that schools are overly emphasizing racism and inequity in their curricula.
Democrats like Del. Lamont Bagby of Henrico, head of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, have referred to Youngkin’s education agenda as a “war” on Black history.
Youngkin also urged lawmakers to pass legislation expanding privately run but publicly funded schools, calling for $150 million to help his administration’s goal of starting 20 new charter schools. He also wants more parental control over school curricula and COVID-19 safety measures like masks, and a law enforcement officer stationed at every school.
Youngkin will try to get his agenda through a Senate in which Democrats hold a 21-19 edge and a House in which Republicans now hold a 52-48 edge.
The new governor urged Republicans to bring back some bills Democratic governors had vetoed.
“Pass that bill again and I will sign it,” he said more than once on Monday.
Youngkin urged lawmakers to bring back legislation allowing for association health plans, a type of health insurance where smaller employers can pool together to offer benefits to their employees. The plans have been criticized for having too few consumer protections and not covering key benefits.
Youngkin also urged lawmakers to bring back a bill that would have required schools to notify parents of any sexually explicit content in instructional materials, and to offer an alternative.
In contrast, Youngkin said he would quash any attempts to repeal the state’s right-to-work policy, which allows workers to opt out of paying dues to unions in their workplace.
“If anyone tries to bring me a bill that creates forced unionization, it will meet the business end of my veto pen,” he said.
Democratic opposition
Democrats were mostly silent and sat at their desks during Youngkin’s address, as Republicans offered many standing ovations.
Democrats did applaud when Youngkin urged all Virginians to get vaccinated and to get boosters, though he said he would never mandate it of any Virginian, including health care workers, which Democrats have heavily criticized.
“Speaking to you as your governor, I’ll never tell you what you must do,” Youngkin said. “But speaking to you as a friend and a neighbor, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”
Democratic senators, who have the votes to block Youngkin’s agenda if they choose — and if they have no defections — gathered in the Capitol Rotunda after his speech and said they didn’t like what they heard.
“What we’ve heard was a lot of doom and gloom as though nothing has happened in the last four years. Virginia has always been open for business,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, the caucus chair.
“We’ve given teachers raises. We’ve done a lot for law enforcement in terms of raises. In listening to the speech, you would think that we had done absolutely nothing for teachers, for law enforcement.”
They said Youngkin continued traveling down the wrong path on race in a state where history lessons have often omitted uncomfortable facts about racism and its role in the building of the state and nation.
“That is a dog whistle. And it’s a dog whistle that’s throwing red meat to a base,” Locke said.
“It’s a bogeyman for his base,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria.
Environmental protections
Youngkin left environmental protection out of his inaugural address, but on Monday, Virginia’s new governor remarked on the state’s “raw beauty” and threw his support behind some ways to protect natural resources. He has said he does not support legislation enacted by Democrats to end coal and gas burning by 2045, and he rarely addresses climate change.
His pick for secretary of natural resources, Andrew Wheeler, who served as head of the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump, faces what could be an uphill confirmation fight in the Senate.
Youngkin on Monday, however, said his administration would “end the dumping of raw sewage in the James River once and for all,” an ongoing effort with a $1 billion price tag.
The governor said he would also support putting funding toward helping farmers avoid toxic runoff into the state’s waterways — a program Northam also backed. He also supports “full cleanup” of the Chesapeake Bay; Virginia is part of a multistate partnership working on the issue.
Youngkin also promised to create a Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority, which will focus on rising seas.
“I deeply treasure the natural beauty of Virginia. And my administration will dedicate itself to protecting and promoting it as a core principle of our service,” he said.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson