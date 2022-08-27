Youngkin tells Michigan Republicans his campaign blazed a path to follow

Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled to Michigan on Saturday to boost Tudor Dixon's GOP bid for governor and to tout his successful campaign in Virginia as a blueprint for fellow Republicans.

"Last year, Virginians stood up and said no — and I’m here to tell you: You can too!" Youngkin, wearing his trademark red fleece jacket, told a buoyant crowd outside the state Capitol in Lansing.

Youngkin joined Dixon and other Michigan Republican Party candidates for an evening rally that capped a state convention the Detroit Free Press reports was marked by "family squabbles" as the Michigan GOP chose down-ticket nominees.

Youngkin also said his Virginia campaign blazed a path that Republicans can follow to prevail in this fall's congressional contests.

"This red wave that found its headwaters last year in the commonwealth of Virginia … is cresting across America’s heartland, and it’s going to sweep away Nancy Pelosi back to California."

Youngkin, who spoke last month at the Nebraska GOP convention, is increasing his out-of-state appearances to boost Republican candidates, stoking speculation that he is considering a presidential bid in 2024.

Politico reported on Tuesday that he will make appearances next month in Nevada to boost Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's campaign for governor and in Georgia to back Gov. Brian Kemp's re-election bid. Youngkin already is scheduled to make a late September appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

In his speech Saturday night Youngkin sought to tie Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings remain in the low 40s despite some recent legislative successes.

"Joe Biden ought to be moving us back to energy independence — not making us more dependent on Saudi Arabia," said Youngkin. "Joe Biden ought to be finding a way to rein in spending — instead inflation is out of control."

Youngkin also chided Biden for not doing more to help American businesses and secure the Southern border.

Without naming names, Youngkin also alluded to one of former President Ronald Reagan's favorite metaphors.

"We can make America what we all know she must be – that shining city on a hill," Youngkin said.

Virginia Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, recently told reporters that he hopes Youngkin will "intensify his focus on the commonwealth's issues."

Youngkin downplayed talk of 2024 and his travel outside Virginia Wednesday, after he announced drone flight company DroneUp's plan to create 655 jobs in Virginia.

"In all candor, you all are far more interested in talking about that than I," Youngkin told reporters outside Virginia's Executive Mansion.

In addressing the Michigan audience Saturday Youngkin spoke fondly about the first car he drove as a teenager, a gray $500 Dodge Coronet station wagon that he got painted, transforming it from the "gray ghost" to the "blue bomb."

"I think for a lot of us, the first car we get — those first moments on the road, solo — are some of the first moments that we experience what freedom feels like," Youngkin said.

Youngkin asserted that some political rivals are trying to take freedom away.

"I’ve seen it happen, because it’s what happened in Virginia after progressive, liberal leadership tried to turn Virginia into California," he said. "But last year, we ignited the Spirit of Virginia."

Youngkin offered a bleak picture of Virginia before his election as governor - "shut down" during the pandemic and suffering from small-business closures, outward migration, a rising homicide rate and school systems that he says were shutting out parents and teaching students "what to think — not how to think."

Virginia Democrats push back at such portrayals, defending school closures during the pandemic, pointing out that CNBC ranked Virginia the best state for business in 2019 and 2021 and noting that critical race theory is a college-level concept that is not taught in Virginia's K-12 schools.

Ahead of Youngkin's appearance Saturday, Elena Kuhn, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement: "Glenn Youngkin traveling to Michigan to campaign alongside another abortion extremist and election conspiracy theorist in Tudor Dixon tells you everything you need to know about his toxic brand of politics and today's Republican Party."

Earlier Saturday, Youngkin visited Hillsdale College, a private, conservative school in southern Michigan. Hillsdale President Larry Arnn served as chairman of then-President Donald Trump's 1776 Commission. Trump established it to promote "patriotic education" and, in part, to counter the New York Times' 1619 Project. The 1776 Commission's report called for "a return to America's founding principles in our schools." Biden scrapped the commission when he took office in January 2021.

Youngkin tweeted photos of his visit and praised the school as "a bastion of conservative and American values here in Michigan, and a beacon of hope for our entire country."

He also stopped for lunch at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills, tweeting out photos of his greetings with patrons and staff. Youngkin endorsed the reuben and the mac and cheese.