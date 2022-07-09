 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youngkin tells Nebraska GOP that his win in 'dark blue' Virginia was beginning of a 'red wave'

Glenn Younkin took the oath of office to become the 74th governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Saturday 1/15/2022 at the State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia. Winsome Earle-Sears also took the oath to become the commonwealth's first female Lieutenant Governor and the first Black woman elected to state office. Jason Miyares took the oath, becoming the first Hispanic elected to statewide office.Youngkin takes the oath of office surrended by his wife Suzanne and children.

KEARNEY, Neb. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Nebraska Republicans Saturday that his victory last year in what he described as a “dark blue” state was the beginning of a “red wave” that he suspects will sweep across the U.S. and will land in “Nancy Pelosi’s California.”

Youngkin defeated his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, in a state where Republicans had won only one of the past five elections for governor. He was the keynote speaker at the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention.

Youngkin said the political tide started to shift in Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic because Democratic leaders had shut down local small businesses and schools.

The school closures gave parents a glimpse into their children’s education they had not seen before, said Youngkin, whose campaign tapped into culture war battles over schools and race such as the debate over critical race theory. On Saturday, he raised those issues again, claiming that Virginia public schools were teaching “politics” and telling students to judge others based on the color of their skin.

Youngkin said a big reason why he won his election is that he drew support from Democrats and independents who had never voted Republican before, including members of the Black and Latino communities. He said Virginians also felt confident in the 2021 election security because thousands of volunteers showed up at the polls to work and supervise the voting areas.

He encouraged Nebraskans to follow a similar strategy, volunteering at polling places and putting out more “red signs” supporting conservative candidates.

Republicans already dominate Nebraska politics. They have a 49%-28% voter registration lead over Democrats and hold many state and local offices. For example, Republicans haven’t lost a race for Nebraska governor since 1994.

In touting his party’s prospects, Youngkin said the GOP is poised to retake control at the federal level during the 2022 midterm elections this November.

“It’s time for us to start leading again,” Youngkin said.

