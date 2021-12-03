Youngkin tells Northam to bake tax cuts into final budget; says he got his COVID-19 booster

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday urged Gov. Ralph Northam to build in tax cuts for Virginians into his administration’s outgoing two-year budget, arguing that higher-than-expected revenues suggest the state is taxing people too much.
“Surplus represents we’re taxing more than we need,” Youngkin said, pointing to the state’s $2.6 billion surplus in the last budget year, and the expected $3 billion in additional revenues anticipated for the current year, which lawmakers expect to be replicated in each of the next two fiscal years. “The rising cost of living is driving people away from Virginia.”
Youngkin’s beckon to Northam came during an appearance at the Greater Richmond Convention Center before business leaders gathered for an economic summit hosted by Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
During his speech, Youngkin also publicized that he had gotten his COVID-19 vaccine booster Friday morning. The Republican reiterated that he doesn’t support vaccine mandates as he did on the campaign trail.
“I continue to be a strong advocate of the vaccine and the booster. Please go get it,” Youngkin said. He added, to applause from the audience, that encouraging people to get the vaccine could save lives.
As Northam prepares to leave office, his staff is busy preparing what will be the governor’s last major action: his outgoing budget. As of Youngkin's Jan. 15 inauguration, Northam will no longer be in office to exert his power over the legislature, but the budget nevertheless presents an opportunity to divert funding for his top priorities.
Youngkin on Friday said that instead of diverting excess revenues toward government programs and services, Northam should instead ensure Virginians get a tax cut out of the legislative session. Youngkin listed proposals from the campaign trail to double the state’s standard deduction, issue tax rebates, eliminate the state’s grocery tax, delay an increase of the gas tax and cut taxes on veterans' pensions.
“I strongly encourage Governor Northam to include these provisions in his outgoing budget that he will introduce in two weeks,” Youngkin said.
Reached for comment, a Northam spokeswoman said some of Youngkin’s tax proposals might only be viable because of the state’s revenue surpluses, and argued that the excess revenues are the product of “careful fiscal management,” not overtaxing.
“Governor Northam ran on eliminating the grocery tax during his 2017 campaign for governor, and he has worked during his term to make this a financial possibility,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. “The Governor is still in the process of budget development, and will be rolling out historic proposals over the coming days.”
The shifting political winds in Virginia’s divided legislature could work to Youngkin’s advantage, particularly when it comes to tax cuts.
On Friday, incoming House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, named Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, to lead the House’s appropriations panel. Democrats retain control of the Senate, but already two moderate Democrats, Sens. Joe Morrissey of Richmond and Chap Petersen of Fairfax City have said they’ll support some form of tax relief.
“Based on many, many discussions, these are bipartisan issues,” Youngkin said Friday.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_