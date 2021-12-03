Youngkin tells Northam to bake tax cuts into final budget; says he got his COVID-19 booster

As Northam prepares to leave office, his staff is busy preparing what will be the governor’s last major action: his outgoing budget. As of Youngkin's Jan. 15 inauguration, Northam will no longer be in office to exert his power over the legislature, but the budget nevertheless presents an opportunity to divert funding for his top priorities.

Youngkin on Friday said that instead of diverting excess revenues toward government programs and services, Northam should instead ensure Virginians get a tax cut out of the legislative session. Youngkin listed proposals from the campaign trail to double the state’s standard deduction, issue tax rebates, eliminate the state’s grocery tax, delay an increase of the gas tax and cut taxes on veterans' pensions.

“I strongly encourage Governor Northam to include these provisions in his outgoing budget that he will introduce in two weeks,” Youngkin said.

Reached for comment, a Northam spokeswoman said some of Youngkin’s tax proposals might only be viable because of the state’s revenue surpluses, and argued that the excess revenues are the product of “careful fiscal management,” not overtaxing.