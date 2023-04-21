Gov. Glenn Youngkin, rallying the party activists who will spearhead his bid to flip the state Senate and hold the Republican majority in the House of Delegates, called on them to reach out to voters they might have thought would never vote Republican.

In a speech Friday to the annual Republican Advance, gathered this year at the Richmond Marriott, he brushed aside the conventional wisdom of political scientists that candidates win elections by firing up a party's base.

"This is a big tent; let's go fill it," he said.

Youngkin said his 2021 campaign, when he stunned national Republicans by breaking the Democrats' three-term lock on the Executive Mansion and flipping the House, showed the way.

"We did this by addition and multiplication, not by subtraction and division ... it was by bringing people into the party that hadn't thought they belonged," he said, challenging listeners to win over the votes of Black Virginians and win in solid blue Richmond.

Youngkin, whose Spirit of Virginia political action committee just took in a $1 million donation from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, told the Advance he's confident Republicans can take the state Senate.

Politico, which first reported the donation, noted that Peterffy, the biggest shareholder in an online brokerage, had been backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential run but recently said he was putting that support on hold, sparking some speculation that some big GOP backers are still hoping Youngkin will throw his hat in the ring.

But Youngkin has said he's been talking to big donors to national GOP campaigns in order to raise money for Republicans contesting the 2023 state legislative elections. Even before his most recent big donations, Youngkin's fundraising has dwarfed that of previous governors at a similar juncture.

The Virginia Public Access Project recently reported that in his first 15 months in office, Youngkin reported individual donations of $10,000 or more totaling $7.5 million — more than the last three governors combined at the same stage in their term.

Youngkin has not formed an exploratory committee for a presidential run and has told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "I have not written a book and I have not gone to Iowa to eat corn dogs — and I love corn dogs," referring to some of the usual things presidential wannabes do in the year before a presidential election, like the one coming in 2024.

Winning a GOP majority in the Senate and holding on to the House would fast-track his priorities - as he suggested when he told the crowd he did not understand why Senate Democrats did not want to protect life, referring to their derailing of bills his GOP allies sponsored to set shorter time limits on when abortions could be performed in Virginia.

Youngkin backed a bill that would have barred most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman's life is in jeopardy.

He said Friday that while the General Assembly had major accomplishments in this year's session, with the consolidation of the state's workforce development agencies and tightening regulation of electric monopolies to bring down Virginians' power bills, he did not understand why Senate Democrats balked at bills requiring schools to notify parents of their children's academic honors or to limit Big Tech's access to children's online data.

"In 2021 we were telling everyone what we were going to do ... the difference today is we have shown we can take conservative solutions and go to work and it is a lot more than a bumper sticker," he said.

"You can take a state that was deep blue and you can turn it red and it works," he said.

But, he added, "While we have gotten a lot done, we have a lot more to do."