Youngkin to push tax cut plan in TV ad; calls lawmakers back April 4

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is putting pressure on the Virginia legislature with a new TV ad that will air across the state starting Thursday pitching his package of tax cuts.

Youngkin on Wednesday will announce plans to call lawmakers back to Richmond to wrap up work on the budget starting April 4, a spokeswoman for the administration said, starting a timer on budget negotiations.

A package of tax cuts, Youngkin’s marquee agenda item and campaign promise, is pending before budget negotiators in the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate. Lawmakers adjourned the regular session of the General Assembly March 12 amid a budget impasse that hinged on different plans for state tax cuts.

“I hear from Virginians every day. It’s getting harder to make ends meet,” Youngkin says in the ad, while standing in a high school basketball court.

“Now, with rising inflation, it’s more important than ever to pass a budget that helps all Virginians. We can do this and still make record investments in education, law enforcement, and mental health.

“We’re going into overtime in Virginia’s Capitol, and we gotta make this last shot," says Youngkin, a former prep basketball star who played at Rice University.

The ad specifically mentions Youngkin’s plans for eliminating the grocery tax and reducing income taxes on veterans' retirement. Youngkin is also proposing to double the state’s standard deduction, to offer tax rebates of $300 per individual and $600 per family, and to pause the state’s collection of the 26-cent state gas tax.

The campaign-style TV ad will air in the state’s top largest TV markets during the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness. The $150,000 ad buy was paid for through Youngkin’s political fundraising arm Spirit of Virginia.