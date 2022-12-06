Youngkin to reimburse some COVID lockdown penalties

Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to stop any continuing enforcement acts and penalties for violating Virginia's earlier shutdowns to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he will ask the General Assembly and state agencies to work on reimbursing some fines and fees from the COVID-19 controls.

Youngkin ordered all state agencies, boards, and commissions to report any fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations.

"The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” he said.

"While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach," he said.

During his campaign for governor, and while campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidates in other states this year, Youngkin criticized Gov. Ralph Northam's orders which closed some businesses, and required schools to teach remotely for some time.

In March Youngkin hailed a move by a state board to formally remove a set of rules that required employers to treat COVID-19 as a work place hazard and institute mitigation measures like requiring masks and ensuring social distancing.

Youngkin plans to include language in the budget to stop any continuing enforcement actions and to reimburse some penalties.

He said the budget language will not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.

He ordered all state agencies to report any fines, fees, interest or other disciplinary actions related to the pandemic by Jan. 15.

The disciplinary actions are to include any license suspensions or cancellations as well as any state contracts that were not granted because a firm did not comply with COVID-19 rules, he said

Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings is to review these reports and determine whether the state needs to take corrective action.

The Commonwealth Fund, a 104-year medical foundation, ranked Virginia's COVID response since 2020 as the 11th best in the nation in terms of limiting the damage to public health here.