Youngkin to set aside nearly $400 million for new tax relief in next budget

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in the budget he will propose in December, using almost $3.2 billion in surplus revenue and unspent appropriations in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, Youngkin said he has directed new Comptroller Randy McCabe to set aside $397 million for a taxpayer relief fund that the governor will ask the General Assembly to create in its next legislative session that starts in January.

Youngkin, who will address the General Assembly money committees on Friday, expects to propose his own ideas in December for how to return money to Virginia taxpayers, citing an increase of almost $7.8 billion in state revenues since mid-2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians,” he said in the 18-minute telephone interview. “It is Virginians’ money, not the government’s. When you have this kind of revenue, you should return it to Virginians.”

The General Assembly and Youngkin already are cutting taxes by about $4 billion in the revised budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and in the $165 billion, two-year budget that took effect on July 1. The budgets include $1.6 billion to increase the standard deduction for income tax filers by almost 80%, provide $1 billion in tax rebates over the next two months and eliminate the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries.

Those budgets also will make up to 15% of the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable to low-income working families and exempt up to $40,000 in military retirement income, phased over four years.

Youngkin, who has been seeking a national political spotlight with possible presidential aspirations, said he expects Virginia to weather high inflation and an expected economic downturn better than most states, but criticized the policies of President Joe Biden and Congress, narrowly controlled by Democrats.

“The disastrous policies that have come out of Washington, D.C., are clearly affecting the commonwealth,” he said.

Youngkin, who addressed the Nebraska state GOP convention in July, will speak later this month at the Michigan state GOP convention, where he will boost Tudor Dixon, the Republican who is challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Next month, Youngkin will be one of dozens of speakers at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

When Youngkin staged a ceremonial signing of the two budgets at a Henrico County grocery story in late June, he made clear that he wants more tax cuts, including the temporary rollback of state gasoline taxes that the Virginia Senate three times denied him.

“We’ve got to double down on all the things we’ve been doing,” he said.

Youngkin is counting on $1.9 billion in “unplanned revenues” collected in the last fiscal year and what he estimated as $1.2 billion in budgeted but unspent revenues that the General Assembly and governor reappropriated.

Those combined revenues will be used to further build financial reserves, expected to total $4.3 billion by mid-2024, and pay for $585 million in contingency spending in the new budget.

Those contingencies include an additional $250 million deposit to the teacher retirement plan — on top of $750 million already appropriated in the budget — and an additional $150 million to widen a 29-mile stretch of Interstate 64 through New Kent County into James City County, for a total of $470 million in state funding for the high-priority project.

Youngkin will now begin preparing his first proposed budget — a revision of the new two-year budget — after consulting with the Joint Advisory Board of Economists and Governor’s Advisory Committee on Revenue Estimates, both of which he recently reconstituted with new members.

He met earlier this month with the advisory committee, comprised of business leaders and legislators, to talk about the economic outlook for the state and its likely effect on government revenues.

The governor said the committee foresees “choppy seas” for the national economy, but considers Virginia’s economy — which he described as “in a ditch” during his successful gubernatorial campaign last fall — “well-positioned” to weather a downturn.

“The consensus from the GACRE committee is that we will continue to navigate it, and I agree,” he said.

The immediate budget outlook is strong, with revenues for the state’s general fund — supported primarily by income and sales taxes to pay for core services — growing by 5.2% in July, the first month of the new fiscal year. The growth rate would have been higher — at 14.1% — but the state adjusted the increase to reflect the elimination of “accelerated sales taxes” that had skewed last year’s tax collections.

Youngkin said he is encouraged by income tax collections withheld from paychecks, the largest single source of state revenues and best indicator of job and wage growth. He said the state has added about 94,000 jobs since his inauguration in January, but has yet to recover 119,000 jobs lost during the pandemic, now in its 29th month.

“The rate of job growth has declined. That’s not lost on me,” he said.

But Youngkin said the budget for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, includes $4.1 billion more in revenue than the spending plan for the year that just ended.

“We’ve got cushion,” he said.