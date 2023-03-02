Gov. Glenn Youngkin's job approval ratings are rising, but he lags far behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as Virginia Republicans' first choice for the party's presidential nomination, according to a new survey.

Youngkin's Virginia job approval rating hit 57% in February — five points better than in November — and his disapproval rating was 35% — down six points from three months ago, according to a poll out Thursday from Roanoke College.

But a sizable majority of respondents think he should not run for president. Among Republican respondents, 42% said he should seek the Republican presidential nomination, down 10 points from November.

When Republican respondents were asked their first choice for president, 39% chose Trump and 28% picked DeSantis. Youngkin finished a distant third with 6%, just ahead of Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, and "someone else," each at 5%.

When the poll takers asked Republican respondents their second choice for the GOP nomination, Youngkin received 25% of the tally, followed by DeSantis at 21% and Trump at 18%.

Neither DeSantis, nor Youngkin has announced a presidential bid, which makes the questions theoretical at this stage, though DeSantis appears to be building toward a potential summer announcement, with stepped-up travel and a book release.

Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies and political adviser to Youngkin, highlighted his job approval rating in the survey, which dealt chiefly with state issues.

"Governor Youngkin has hit his highest approval rating at 57% in a state that Joe Biden won by 10 points because he hit the ground running and got to work for Virginians starting on Day One," she said in a statement.

"His approval is up 5 points from November because the Governor delivered big wins for Virginians in this last session, standing up to Dominion to ensure low cost of living, standing up for parents' ability to be involved in their children's education, protecting Virginia from the Chinese Communist Party, and making it easier for experienced and skilled professionals to join Virginia's workforce.

"This poll should be a stark reminder to the liberal politicians who have been standing in the way of progress that they will find themselves at a disadvantage in the elections this fall."

All 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats are up for election this fall. The fight for control of the legislature will be crucial for Youngkin's agenda.

Youngkin continues to say he is flattered to be asked about a national race, but that he has a big job in Virginia. Yet the governor has not publicly ruled out a presidential run.

He reportedly met with donors this week in New York. While fundraising could target his push to boost Virginia GOP legislative candidates in November, Youngkin is also making a series of national television appearances that revive questions about whether he plans to seek national office.

While in New York Wednesday, Youngkin appeared on CNBC to discuss his efforts to limit the Chinese Communist Party's influence, as through restrictions on purchases of farmland.

In an interview with Fox, Youngkin criticized President Joe Biden for not having visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train derailed.

"You have to lead when you're president, and he is a follower," Youngkin said. "And unfortunately, the Ohio situation particularly screams for leadership. He has not done it."

On March 9, Youngkin will take part in a nationally televised CNN town hall on education issues.

In a statement Thursday the Democratic Party of Virginia criticized Youngkin for renewing his out of state travel. It noted that Axiom founder and CEO Jeff Roe, another political adviser to the governor, worked this week to walk back his comments to Fox that the GOP nomination contest is a “two-person race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.”

“Governor Youngkin has never really been all that invested in actually being Governor of the Commonwealth,” said Liam Watson, press secretary for the Democratic Party of Virginia. “From the outset, he’s treated Virginians as though they’re just a steppingstone on his self-interested road to higher political office. He has shown his commitment to making decisions based on a different kind of litmus test: not what will help the Commonwealth, but what will help himself.”

Biden's Virginia job approval ratings have gotten worse since the college's November survey. In February Biden's job approval was at 38%, down from 41% in November. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they disapprove of the president's job performance, up one percentage point since November.

The survey found that just 27% of respondents think the nation is on the right track and 69% think it is on the wrong track. As for Virginia, 55% of respondents said the state is moving in the right direction and 39% said it is on the wrong track.

The governor did get a White House endorsement of sorts on Thursday. During a Youngkin appearance at a Louisa County school to highlight Read Across America Day, a second grader asked if he was the president.

The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College in Salem interviewed 680 people between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.23 percentage points.

