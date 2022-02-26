Youngkin urges 'decisive' Virginia economic steps against Russia to support Ukraine

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday urged "decisive" economic action against Russia in support of Ukraine, including a review of state procurement and divestment of Russian holdings by universities and the Virginia Retirement System.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Soviet dictator Vladimir Putin cannot stand, and the people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals," Youngkin said in a statement.

Youngkin's condemnation of Putin's invasion is a contrast to the stance of some conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, who has said Putin's strategy in Ukraine was "genius."

As of Saturday afternoon eastern time, Ukraine's military forces, political leaders and civilians were trying to blunt a Russian attempt to take the capital of Kyiv.

Youngkin said he is ordering the Department of General Services to review government contracts and procurement "to determine what, if any Virginia tax dollars are spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies."

He also called on Norfolk and Roanoke to end sister city partnerships with Russian cities.

Youngkin urged the Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds "to divest in a prudent and orderly fashion any and all holdings of the Russian Ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies."

VRS Chief Investment Officer Ron Schmitz said the retirement system has "a little tiny bit" of its $107 billion trust fund invested in Russian stocks, but he couldn't quantify the exact amount when reached Saturday afternoon.

"It would be a terrible time to sell right now," said Schmitz, who estimated that the Russian stock market had lost 30% to 40% of its value.

The governor does not exert direct control over VRS investments, but he appoints members to its board of trustees and the pending state budget includes up to $1 billion in additional money to reduce unpaid long-term liabilities for the teacher and state employee pension funds.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Saturday, “The governor could ask VRS or us to look at divestment and it’s certainly something we would consider.”

But Knight also noted the bad timing of selling off stock when the market is down.

“I don’t think there’s a rush, but it sends a good signal to everyone,” he said.

The U.S. and other NATO nations have ratcheted up economic sanctions against Russia in recent days. Youngkin urged President Joe Biden "to take a stronger, more decisive leadership position to end this war."

As for Virginia, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, called on Youngkin to order the immediate removal of all Russian vodka and any other Russian products from Virginia's state-run ABC stores.

Lucas noted that New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to take similar action on Saturday.

Youngkin's call for divestment is not unprecedented in Virginia. In 1990 Doug Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, called for state agencies and universities to sell holdings tied to South Africa in a protest against apartheid.

