Youngkin urges Regent graduates to restore grace to public discourse

Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged graduates Saturday at Regent University, a Christian school in Virginia Beach, to "reintroduce the concept of grace" in public discourse.

"We are not called to comfort," Youngkin said in delivering the keynote speech at the school's commencement. "We are not even called to conformity. Sometimes we are called to speak up - to say unpopular things, to invite ridicule and scorn."

Speaking broadly of higher education today, the Republican governor said he thinks there is "too much group think, too much conformity to modern doctrine, too much intolerance" to alternative views.

"So all of you graduating today have this amazing opportunity to reintroduce the concept of grace - grace in the public discourse," Youngkin said, "that even if we disagree we can hear one another, see each other where we are, even if we so deeply, deeply disagree."

Youngkin spoke five days after Politico broke the news of a draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that indicates the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. He did not mention abortion in his speech Saturday.

Youngkin, a wealthy former private equity executive, told graduates that as they chart their lives "there is a difference between living a successful life and living a significant life."

He said society places a great deal of emphasis on finding happiness, but happiness is fleeting and finding purpose is what brings satisfaction.

"So here's what I believe," Youngkin said, "Seek your purpose and you will find happiness. Seek happiness and you will find neither."

On Saturday Regent, founded by religious broadcaster Pat Robertson, a 1988 GOP presidential hopeful, also named Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as its alumna of the year. Earle-Sears, the first woman to serve as Virginia's lieutenant governor, holds a master's in organizational leadership from Regent.

The university conveyed degrees to a record 2,559 graduates from 49 states and 19 countries.

Maintaining ties to Virginia schools that have deep roots in evangelical circles is key to any GOP politician who might have national ambitions. Youngkin also spoke March 25 at the convocation at Liberty University founded by the late Jerry Falwell Sr.