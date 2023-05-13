Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed five bills that he could not persuade the General Assembly to amend last month and signed a dozen others, including legislation to block children’s access to pornographic websites and allow Dominion Energy to recover the costs of its massive offshore wind farm.

The legislation that Youngkin vetoed Friday included two identical bills carried by Republican leaders in both chambers meant to amend a pilot program for underground electric transmission lines to add a project in Fauquier County.

However, the governor appeared to be aiming at a Democrat — Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. He had persuaded the sponsors of the bills, Sen. Jill Vogel and Del. Michael Webert, both Fauquier Republicans, to include an electricity distribution line along Route 1 in Fairfax County in the bills they had introduced.

The bills had passed both chambers with no opposition.

“I’m just dumbfounded that the governor would veto legislation carried by leaders in both chambers without a single no vote,” said Surovell, vice chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Youngkin blamed the veto on the addition of the distribution line in Fairfax, which he said would create “an ill-advised and ill-conceived precedent” that could drive up the cost of electricity for consumers.

The governor said the legislature should rely on local governments to make those decisions, but Surovell said the Fairfax and Northern Virginia chambers of commerce had both urged the addition of the distribution line, needed for a bus-rapid transit line in the Route 1 corridor. He said the provision left it up to Fairfax to reach an agreement with Dominion on the cost of the project.

Youngkin, who continues to court a national political profile after saying he will not run for president “this year,” also said he vetoed the bill because of his concern about “inflation caused by Washington” and the potential for unforeseen expenses for consumers from cost overruns on such projects.

“He doesn’t have a clue,” Surovell said.

The governor also vetoed twin bills with bipartisan sponsors to reduce the minimum acreage required for a locality to participate in the state’s business-ready site programs. The bills, proposed by Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, would have reduced the minimum site size from 100 to 50 acres.

Youngkin had sought to amend the bill to maintain the 100-acre minimum, while providing for an exception process, but the Senate rejected the recommendation. “My amendments, which struck a fair compromise, would have ensured that localities prioritize larger sites,” he said in his explanation of the veto.

He also vetoed a bill proposed by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, to allow the Department of Transportation to spend maintenance money to repair bridges before they become structurally deficient. The governor had proposed to limit the reallocation of repairs, but the Senate rejected his amendment. His explanation of the veto was not immediately available online.

The governor also jabbed at Senate Democrats for blocking approval of a revised two-year budget with an additional $1 billion in tax cuts he had recommended.

“The legislative work is not complete,” Youngkin said.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Friday that budget negotiators want to review state revenue collections in April and May before acting on the budget. They are also waiting for the outcome of a showdown in Congress over the debt ceiling, with a potential deadline of June 1 for the U.S. to default on payment of existing debts.

Youngkin has not announced April revenue results, but Knight said, “Our revenues are still strong.”

