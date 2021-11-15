Youngkin vows Virginia will be 'open for business' - with no shutdowns

McClenny was enthusiastic about the governor-elect's speech, in which he invoked the job he held at 15 as a dishwasher at the Belvedere Hotel on the Virginia Beach oceanfront, and thanked "the entire tourism industry for its resilience" during the public health emergency.

"He's clearly a supporter of tourism," she said. "We have to overcome the ravages of the pandemic, and further investments in tourism will help us do that."

Northam's boost

McClenny confirmed that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose an additional $200 million in the next two-year state budget to replenish the Rebuild VA grant program for helping small businesses recover some of their losses in the pandemic.

The money would come on top of about $400 million in federal emergency aid and electronic gaming taxes devoted to the state grant program, including $250 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act that Northam and the assembly appropriated in August.

However, that money hasn't been enough to cover a backlog of 9,000 requests for grants, much less reopen the program to new applications for help from businesses, such as hotels and restaurants, that say they haven't received the aid they need to recover.