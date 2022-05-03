Youngkin wants Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters Tuesday he hopes the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but he noted that a decision is not final and didn't want to speculate on how he'd proceed in Virginia if the court overturns the 1973 decision which declared a constitutional right to abortion.

“I believe that the states should be able to take on this responsibility, and I do believe just like in determining what our education budget should be, in determining what our funding for law enforcement should be, how we handle our taxes at the state level – those are state decisions," he said. "And I do support the fact that this should be a state decision.”

Youngkin said that if Roe is overturned, he'd work with the legislature to determine how Virginia would handle abortion law.

Youngkin criticized the leak to Politico of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to reporters after an event at his office building, he said of the leak:

"This leak that came from the Supreme Court is just an unbelievable breach of confidence and it was done in order to create chaos and to put pressure on elected officials, and it’s just fundamentally wrong that this happened.”

Politico reported Monday night that the Supreme Court, which will soon rule on a Mississippi law that would halt most abortions after 15 weeks, had voted in chambers to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that cemented a constitutional right to abortion.

Youngkin said during his campaign that he would support banning abortion at the point when a fetus can feel pain — which states with similar bans have defined as 20 weeks. Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Overturning Roe v. Wade would send abortion laws back to the states. That means abortion likely also will play a central role in Virginia's next legislative elections, now set for 2023.

Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate while Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates. In the General Assembly session that ended March 12, Senate Democrats blocked a number of House GOP bills to further restrict abortion.

State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted Monday night: "When Glenn Youngkin comes to take away our abortion rights - he is going to run into a BRICK WALL."

In contrast, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, said of the Politico report: “This could be the biggest win for life, liberty and limited government that we may see in a lifetime. For the past 49 years, under the Supreme Court’s unilateral orders, the murder of 62 million unborn children was legalized and sanctioned - against the will of the American people."

Tarina Keene, executive director of Pro-Choice Virginia said in a statement Monday night that the Politico report is: “a clarion call to Virginians. We must pursue proactive protections. We must pass a constitutional amendment that will forever enshrine our right to bodily autonomy."

Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia, issued a statement early Tuesday, saying the organization is “cautiously optimistic” by early reports.

“If this is in fact the final vote of the justices, it is an incredible ruling,” she said in the written statement. "Roe v. Wade had no Constitutional basis and was wrongly decided, and this is our chance to undo bad precedent that has permitted the destruction of life for decades."

The Politico report came days after Youngkin joined hundreds of marchers at the fourth annual Virginia March for Life and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears addressed abortion opponents gathered at the Bell Tower on Capitol grounds.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said that day the theme of all the marches this year — in Washington and in a number of states — is “equality begins in the womb,” which she called “critical” as the issue of abortion is set to take center stage in the U.S. Supreme Court this summer.

In January, Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares, took steps to remove Virginia from a legal brief his Democratic predecessor endorsed that terms the Mississippi abortion law unconstitutional.

Virginia Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson wrote to the clerk of the U.S. Supreme Court at the time that Virginia “is now of the view” that Roe v. Wade was “wrongly decided,” that “the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion.”

Youngkin did not stress abortion in his agenda for the regular General Assembly session, which focused on issues such as tax cuts and school choice.

It abortion becomes the marquee issue in Virginia's U.S. House races it would not be the first time it transformed a Virginia election.

In 1989, after the Supreme Court upheld Missouri abortion restrictions in Webster v. Reproductive Health Services, Democrat Doug Wilder's defense of abortion rights helped him defeat Republican Marshall Coleman and become the nation's first elected Black governor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Patrick Wilson pwilson@timesdispatch.com; (804) 649-6061; Twitter: @patrickmwilson