Youngkin wants to give school districts until March 1 to comply with bill making masks optional

School districts will have until March 1 to comply with a state ban on mask mandates for students under legislation championed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The proposal, Senate Bill 739, would bar school districts from requiring students to wear a mask against their parents' wishes, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Both chambers of the General Assembly have approved the legislation. Youngkin is seeking to amend it with an emergency clause so that the law would take effect upon his signature, rather than on July 1.

The Senate voted Tuesday evening to back the governor's amendments, including the emergency clause. The House will take up Youngkin's amendments on Wednesday.

The Senate acted on the bill at the end of its legislative calendar on "crossover," the session's procedural midpoint. Tuesday was the deadline for the House and Senate to complete work on their own legislation - aside from the budget. Bills that survived in the House and Senate now cross over to the other chamber for consideration.

Youngkin's amendments to the masks bill need a simple majority vote in each chamber to take effect, according to the clerks for the House and the Senate, as opposed to the 80% threshold typically required for bills to be fast tracked.

Democrats in the House on Wednesday sought to cast doubt on whether Youngkin could pull off such a move. House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, acknowledged that while Democrats used the same tool in recent years, no formal ruling was made on the matter because the GOP didn't challenge it.

The underlying legislation to require in-person schooling five days a week was sponsored by Del. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico; Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, proposed the added language banning mask mandates, and joined two other Democrats to usher the measure through the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Youngkin's proposed amendments to the bill also clarify that the new law would not supersede his authority; that amendment means that the governor could suspend the law in order to react to a public health emergency.

The Senate on Tuesday chose to split the three amendments into two votes. It voted 21-19 to collectively support amendments one and three - the emergency clause and the March 1 effective date. Senators voted 39-0 to back the second amendment underscoring that a governor retains the power to act in a health emergency.

"I would like this to take effect yesterday, but that's not going to happen," Petersen told fellow senators. "I do believe that we're going to need a transition time for some of our Northern Virginia school districts and probably elsewhere in the state."

Democrats in the House and Senate had criticized the bill, arguing that it does not allow state health officials or school districts needed flexibility if the COVID-19 pandemic takes an unexpected turn.

Petersen has argued that Youngkin or a future governor already has the power to bypass the legislation using the office's emergency powers.

Earlier Tuesday, Youngkin was in Petersburg for a community discussion on vaccination rates. Youngkin opposes vaccine mandates, but has been urging Virginians to get the shots.

"Please get the vaccine, please get the booster," Youngkin said during his public remarks in Petersburg. "It's the best way to keep you and your family safe."

Youngkin also tells Virginians in a new public service announcement: "I'm asking you as your friend and your neighbor, please get the vaccine."