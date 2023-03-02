LOUISA– In an exchange with reporters at a Louisa County school on Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not answer several questions about whether or not he asked his state superintendent to resign.

Jillian Balow resigned from her post as Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction on Wednesday without providing a reason for her abrupt departure just 14 months into her tenure.

Her resignation comes shortly after the state department of education under Balow’s leadership made a $201 million miscalculation on how much education funding localities would receive from the state. The department also came under fire late last year for a botched rewrite of the state’s K-12 history standards.

Youngkin on Thursday told reporters that he wishes Balow the best, but dodged questions about whether or not she was pushed out the door.

“She stood for excellence, and she loves kids and I couldn't … ask for any better qualifications from her,” he said in response to a question about whether he asked her to leave.

Youngkin said his administration has begun a search for the next state superintendent, and his administration is moving “as fast as we can go.”

“It's a highly sought-after position given the opportunities in Virginia …” Youngkin said. ”We're going to have lots of interesting folks and we look forward to working through those, but we’re doing this as quickly as we can.”

In the meantime, Virginia’s State Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera will cover Balow’s role on a day-to-day basis until a replacement begins.

Balow’s last day will be March 9, according to her resignation letter.

