Youngkin woos Virginia state senators, sees 'ample opportunity' for tax cuts

ROANOKE - Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin courted members of the Democratic-controlled Senate on Friday, introducing himself to members before the second day of budget meetings held by the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

Youngkin made brief remarks to the committee and other members of the Senate gathered here at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, honoring their commitment to public service and pledging to work with them after he is inaugurated as Virginia's 74th governor on Jan. 15.

"I think there is an extraordinary amount we can accomplish together," he said after Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, introduced him at the beginning of the budget session.

Unspoken was the high stakes political maneuvering that's already quietly beginning to carry out Youngkin's plans to cut taxes, with one-time refunds and cuts of about $2 billion and ongoing reductions of $1.5 billion.

In a brief interview, the governor-elect acknowledged that Virginia's soaring budget revenues will help him sell his plans in the 60-day General Assembly session that will convene on Jan. 12.

"It's clear there has been excessive taxation," Youngkin said after leaving the meeting.