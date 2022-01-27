Youngkin's charter schools agenda gets the backing of university leaders

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to open more privately run public schools got the support of a number of Virginia higher education leaders Thursday, who signed onto a proposal by the administration to open charter schools run by their institutions and funded by the state.

Youngkin and more than 30 higher education officials, surrounded by children and teens from Virginia schools, touted the need for "innovation" in K-12 education in Virginia.

"We stand together because we know there is an opportunity for us to innovate in K-12 education," Youngkin said during the event at the Patrick Henry Building.

Youngkin promoted legislation moving through the General Assembly that would let any public or private college or university open a charter school, or convert an existing school into a charter school, with approval of the state Board of Education.

While Youngkin said the bill is centered on colleges and universities, it would also allow private, for-profit businesses to open charter schools using public dollars.