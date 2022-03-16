Youngkin's inaugural fund raised record-breaking $5 million

Gov. Glenn Youngkin topped a state record by raising more than $5 million for his inaugural fund, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The Republican's $5.1 million tally topped the $4.3 million then-Gov. Tim Kaine raised for his inauguration in 2006. Kaine, a Democrat, is now a U.S. senator.

Youngkin was inaugurated Jan. 15 as Virginia's 74th governor.

The largest donation to Youngkin's inaugural fund was $250,000 from The Breeden Company Inc., a real estate developer in Virginia Beach.

The fund also received contributions of $100,000 each from COSTAR Realty Information Inc., a research and analytic leader in commercial real estate; the Franklin Johnston Group, a Virginia Beach-based developer and manager of apartment buildings; the Virginia Automobile & Truck Dealers PAC and The American Economic Freedom Alliance.

Individual donations include $100,000 from Charles Hobbs of Norfolk, with Hobbs & Associates, an HVAC contractor.

Dominion Energy Services Inc. contributed $50,000 to the fund in December following an election campaign in which Dominion provided $250,000 in funding for a secretive federal political action committee that funded misleading attacks on Youngkin.

The ads were meant to undercut Youngkin with his Republican base by painting him as weak on the Second Amendment. Dominion CEO Bob Blue apologized last year and said the company failed to properly vet the PAC, while Youngkin attacked the utility for helping his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe.

The fund also received $50,100 in December from Caren Merrick. That month Youngkin named her secretary of commerce and trade.

Merrick, who previously worked in venture capital, had prior ties to Youngkin. She had led his nonprofit that focused on workforce training during the pandemic.

The fund also received $25,000 in January from Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, who could find his team's next stadium in Northern Virginia.