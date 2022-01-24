Youngkin's legislative agenda focuses on campaign promises from charter schools to tax cuts

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is throwing the weight of his office behind a few dozen bills moving through the Virginia legislature.
Many are meant to deliver on his campaign promises, like expanding the number of charter schools and increasing the role of law enforcement in schools, to tax cuts and tax form. Youngkin's agenda does not include bills restricting abortions or rolling back gun control measures passed by Democrats, though it is not an exhaustive list of the bills he would sign if they reached his desk.
"These initiatives will make Virginia's communities safer, restore academic excellence, lower the cost of living, and I look forward to seeing these bills come to my desk,” the governor said in a statement.
Education
Youngkin is backing measures to:
Ban Governor's schools from using race as a factor in admissions;
Ban the teaching of "inherently divisive" concepts in schools;
Require school principals to report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement and notify the parents of any student who was harmed;
Allow the state Board of Education or regional charter school divisions to approve applications to open a charter school;
Allow public and private colleges and universities, or private businesses, to open "lab schools," which are publicly funded and privately run schools. The bill gives preference to "historically Black college[s] or universit[ies] or any application to establish a lab school in an underserved community;"
Require state education officials to recommend ways to promote "excellence in education," do away with the state's advance math tracking program and increase school accountability by reforming the accreditation system;
Require parent notification about sexually explicit material in schools;
Allow active-duty Armed Forces members who work as caregivers to apply for child care subsidies.
Elections
Youngkin is backing bills to:
Reinstate the requirement that voters present a state-issued photo I.D. to vote;
Increase membership of the Board of Elections from the current three to an even number of Republicans and Democrats.
Taxes & Government
The governor's agenda includes measures to:
Increase the standard deduction to $9,000 for individuals and $18,000 for families;
Offer income tax rebates of $300 to individuals and $600 for families;
Eliminate the state's grocery tax;
Make it harder for localities to raise property taxes by requiring the governing body to hold a referendum before making most increases in their real property tax rate;
Delay the most recent gas tax increase;
Repeal a law allowing local public sector workers to engage in collective bargaining;
Provide a one-time income tax credit for small business with 50 employees or fewer;
Waive some permitting fees for veteran-owned small businesses;
Create the Coastal Virginia Resilience Authority to address rising sea levels;
Rename the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as Director of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion.
