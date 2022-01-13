 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youngkin's pick for transportation secretary 'laser focused' on this weekend's snow
0 Comments
breaking

Youngkin's pick for transportation secretary 'laser focused' on this weekend's snow

  • 0

Sen. Kaine recounts his 27-hour commute from Richmond to D.C.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of transportation says the department is "laser focused" on preparation for this weekend's snow, coming days after the overnight standstill on Interstate 95.

"Saturday night it could be ugly - and by that I mean we can get lots of snow," Sheppard "Shep" Miller told the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.

"We are laser focused on making sure we can deal with that," he said, noting that the department is working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other agencies to "make sure that we keep our roads safe, that we keep them open" and commerce flowing.

"It looks like it's going to come Saturday night and it's going to be a nice surprise, a nice welcome from the dear Lord to our new governor on his first night after being inaugurated," Miller said.

"But I can assure you that we're going to do everything that we can do to make sure that we have a safe road system in the commonwealth."

Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's administration drew criticism for the nearly 50-mile backup on I-95 that left hundreds of drivers in their cars overnight in cold temperatures and with little or no access to food, water or key information.

Miller, a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, is a Norfolk resident.

He retired four years ago as chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics after selling the defense-contracting firm.

Shep Miller

Sheppard "Shep" Miller is Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's choice for secretary of transportation.

 Handout photo

acain@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6645

Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after attending lockdown party

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News