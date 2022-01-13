Youngkin's pick for transportation secretary 'laser focused' on this weekend's snow

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of transportation says the department is "laser focused" on preparation for this weekend's snow, coming days after the overnight standstill on Interstate 95.

"Saturday night it could be ugly - and by that I mean we can get lots of snow," Sheppard "Shep" Miller told the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.

"We are laser focused on making sure we can deal with that," he said, noting that the department is working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other agencies to "make sure that we keep our roads safe, that we keep them open" and commerce flowing.

"It looks like it's going to come Saturday night and it's going to be a nice surprise, a nice welcome from the dear Lord to our new governor on his first night after being inaugurated," Miller said.

"But I can assure you that we're going to do everything that we can do to make sure that we have a safe road system in the commonwealth."

Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's administration drew criticism for the nearly 50-mile backup on I-95 that left hundreds of drivers in their cars overnight in cold temperatures and with little or no access to food, water or key information.