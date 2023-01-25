Youngkin's tax cut bills retreat to stay alive in Virginia Senate panel

The centerpiece of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed tax cut package - bills to increase the standard deduction for state income tax filers and lower the top tax rate - remained alive Wednesday after supporters used a procedural loophole to avoid the fate of other tax cut legislation in the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

The committee - which oversees state tax laws and the budget - was quickly killing tax legislation that already had been heard and rejected in subcommittee. But the subcommittee also allowed bill sponsors to ask that their legislation be returned to subcommittee for further consideration, so Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, took advantage of the escape route for his proposal, Senate Bill 1451, to raise the standard deduction and lower the top income tax rate.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, followed his leader's example by asking the subcommittee to return his legislation - Senate Bill 1355 - a proposal to lower the corporate income tax rate, create a new business deduction and expand an existing tax deduction - to the Senate Finance Resources Subcommittee. The panel already had recommended killing both bills.

"These big tax items ought to stay together," Newman argued.

Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, who had granted other requests to return bills to subcommittee, agreed, "I think they need to be treated in a consistent fashion."

The reprieve is likely to be temporary, as Senate Democrats prepare to solidify their position for budget negotiations by killing Youngkin's proposed $1 billion tax cut package, which the Republican-controlled House of Delegates already has adopted. When the two chambers adopt their competing budget proposals early next month, the proposed tax cuts will be the main bargaining chips in subsequent negotiations to reconcile the tax and spending plans.

Relying on the recommendations of the resource subcommittee, the full committee quickly killed several proposals to remove the age limit for military veterans to deduct up to $40,000 from their income tax returns. The assembly approved the deduction last year, requiring that it be phased in over four years and limited to veterans at least 55 years old.

The committee also killed tax proposals that were not part of Youngkin's tax package, including bills to reduce the state tax on cigars and eliminate a $100,000 cap on deductions of loans that businesses received under the Payroll Protection Program in federal emergency funding packages during the COVID-19 pandemic. A proposal by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, to impose a state tax on liquid nicotine products was returned to subcommittee at his request.

The finance panel went in a different direction with several bills proposed by Democrats to restrict firearms and children's access to them. The committee approved four bills that had been supported by the public safety subcommittee:

- Senate Bill 1139, proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, would require gun owners to store their firearms in locked storage if children under 18 years old live in the household. It would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for violations but include exemptions for firearms that owners carry, storage of antique firearms and minors who have lawful access to them.

- Senate Bill 1181 and Senate Bill 1192, both proposed by Ebbin, would prohibit the open carrying of specified semi-automatic firearms in public and sale of unfinished firearm frames or receivers.

- Senate Bill 1382, proposed by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, would prohibit the sale, possession or manufacture of guns defined as "assault firearms" and the ammunition devices that would feed the guns. Current statute defines assault firearms as "any semi-automatic center-fire rifle or pistol which expels single or multiple projectiles by action of an explosion of a combustible material and is equipped at the time of the offense with a magazine which will hold more than 20 rounds of ammunition or designed by the manufacturer to accommodate a silencer or equipped with a folding stock."

The committee voted 10-4 to advance all four bills. Four Republicans voted against them: Norment, Newman, Sen. Frank Ruff of Mecklenburg County, and Sen. Emmett Hanger of Augusta County.