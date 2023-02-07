One of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top legislative priorities – a bill to consolidate dozens of programs – is headed to his desk after both the House of Delegates and state Senate voted to enact the change Tuesday.

The new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement would be the administrator and fiscal agent – money manager – for state programs to help people train for and find jobs.

“When we get all these programs under one roof, just think of what we can accomplish helping people get jobs, getting the training they need and the connectivity to jobs,” Youngkin said.

“This is a top priority and it is exciting to see people come together on this,” he said.

The bill transfers administration of apprenticeship programs from the Department of Labor and Industry to the new department and adult education programs from the Board of Education and local school boards to the State Board for Community Colleges and comprehensive community colleges.

State Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater has said the new department will streamline access to information matching workers with employers and job-seekers with the training programs they need. It will also improve the accountability of workforce development programs by setting up standards by which their results can be measured.

“This ends the silos in workforce development,” said state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, who sponsored the Senate version, which passed unanimously.

The measure ran into rougher waters in the House, where the Commerce and Energy Committee had heard concerns from the union movement and from other training programs that it would undercut their own efforts.

One concern is that the apprenticeships contemplated in the bill might be less intense and involve less time for apprentices to learn their craft, but that the new programs would compete with more established ones for limited federal funds for supporting workforce training programs.

The bill passed the House 54-45 on an essentially partisan vote, with all Republicans in support, with only two Democrats joining them.

The House moved another Youngkin priority with a measure that provides a framework for establishing a laboratory school, as a public alternative school within a local school division. Laboratory schools are a way to try innovations in what’s taught and how it is taught. The bill also sets up a fund to support college partnership laboratory schools and local school division laboratory schools.

“We’ve seen huge demand across the Commonwealth for laboratory schools,” Youngkin said. “It’s very exciting.”

The House passed this bill, 54-45.

In addition, the House approve creating a pilot program for Youngkin’s push for Virginia to launch the first commercial small modular nuclear reactor in the country – what he’s called the moonshot in the state energy plan he announced last year.

Small modular reactors are about one-third the size of current power plant reactors, and don’t need as much fuel. Their modular design means they don’t cost as much, either.

The House passed this bill on a 56-43 vote, with four Democrats joining all the Republicans in support.

