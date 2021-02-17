Graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Petersburg celebrating 100th anniversary this year

Throughout her career at VSU, she conducted research on sickle cell anemia. She traveled abroad to South Africa, China and Japan in a delegation of visiting professors. During her career, she also encouraged her daughter as she was one of the first students to integrate Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County during the 1960s.

When she had an opportunity to meet President Barack Obama during his second term at a deli in Petersburg, she said she spoke to him about improving educational achievement for children in kindergarten to build a stronger foundation for long-term academic success and granting a year of tuition-free college for young military veterans.

Seeing Obama become the first Black person elected president of the United States was exciting for her. But seeing Kamala Harris, an AKA, become the nation’s first Black woman vice president was something else.

“I would have been proud if it had been a Delta Sigma Theta woman,” she said, referring to one of the other historically Black Greek-letter organizations that’s considered part of the Divine Nine. “As long as it was a woman, I would have been proud.”