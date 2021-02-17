Graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Petersburg celebrating 100th anniversary this year

Renee Escoffery-Torres was 5 years old when she received a pink and green French poodle — and a promise.
“You will be an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman,” a former president of the Delta Omega graduate chapter in Petersburg told her as she presented her with the stuffed toy dog.
Decades later, Escoffery-Torres now presides as president of the sorority chapter as it celebrates its centennial anniversary, honoring 100 years of motivating Black women in the Petersburg area to embrace lifelong education, sisterhood and civic duty.
AKA, the nation’s oldest historically Black sorority, was founded at Howard University in 1908. In 1921, Delta Omega was chartered as the sorority’s fourth grad chapter — the first on the East Coast — at what now is Virginia State University.
The chapter will hold a series of virtual events this spring to celebrate its milestone anniversary, culminating with the unveiling of a new historical highway marker recognizing the sorority chapter on River Road near the VSU campus and Ettrick-Matoaca Library.
The daughter of a psychology professor and campus nurse at VSU, Escoffery-Torres said growing up on the campus inspired her to prove that she deserved to be an AKA.
“I would often see the ladies in their pink and green sweaters. And a lot of times they were in the libraries with me. So I was taught that the AKAs were the smart girls, and that if I was a smart girl, they would possibly invite me” to join, she said.
Escoffery-Torres said members of the university faculty who chartered the chapter thought it was important to establish Greek-letter organizations at the university, which at the time was mostly focused on training agriculturists, farmers, tailors and other skilled trades.
While the Virginia General Assembly chartered the university in 1882 as a teacher training college for African Americans with some liberal arts coursework, state lawmakers 20 years later curtailed the college program, rebranding the university as the Virginia Normal and Industrial Institute.
The transition occurred around the same time the legislature adopted a new state constitution that disenfranchised African Americans by erasing suffrage for Black men and legalizing segregation and discriminatory Jim Crow laws.
“The period between 1902 and 1922 is called the dark days of Virginia State because they had to follow this paradigm,” she said. “They got away from their inherent mission” of providing a classical education to African Americans who civil rights activists and sociologists of the time, like W.E.B. DuBois, imagined could uplift the race.
“We wanted to bring fraternities and sororities back on campus to kind of justify the fact that we had a liberal arts existence at one time, and wanted to return to teaching those kind of weighty cerebral courses, not just things you do with your hands,” she said.
After faculty members collaborated with the sorority’s national officers and the university’s president to create the Delta Omega chapter, the university’s college program was restored in 1923.
The chapter flourished in the ensuing years, helping create a legacy of exceptional women, Escoffery-Torres said.
One of the original charter members, Louise Stokes Hunter, became the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Virginia, earning a doctorate in education there in 1953. Rose Butler Browne, the first Black woman to earn a doctorate degree in education from Harvard University, was one of the chapter’s earliest members.
The chapter’s oldest soror is 99-year-old Evelyn Jemison, who first joined Alpha Kappa Alpha while attending Talladega College in her home state of Alabama in 1942. She joined Delta Omega about a decade later when she moved to Petersburg and joined the faculty at VSU as a biology professor in 1950. Jemison was president of the chapter from 1965 to 1966 and is considered a Diamond Sister, meaning she’s been an AKA for at least 75 years.
Throughout her career at VSU, she conducted research on sickle cell anemia. She traveled abroad to South Africa, China and Japan in a delegation of visiting professors. During her career, she also encouraged her daughter as she was one of the first students to integrate Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County during the 1960s.
When she had an opportunity to meet President Barack Obama during his second term at a deli in Petersburg, she said she spoke to him about improving educational achievement for children in kindergarten to build a stronger foundation for long-term academic success and granting a year of tuition-free college for young military veterans.
Seeing Obama become the first Black person elected president of the United States was exciting for her. But seeing Kamala Harris, an AKA, become the nation’s first Black woman vice president was something else.
“I would have been proud if it had been a Delta Sigma Theta woman,” she said, referring to one of the other historically Black Greek-letter organizations that’s considered part of the Divine Nine. “As long as it was a woman, I would have been proud.”
Jemison, who turns 100 in August, said her mother’s background as a teacher who graduated from the Tuskegee Institute and the reputation of Alpha Kappa Alpha were what made her want to join and commit to its values of lifelong education and servant-leadership.
“As I approach my 100th birthday, I ask all of the young people to get an education and vote,” she said. “I think those two things give you the strength and preparation for life.”
The chapter’s 200 sorors continue its legacy of service by funding scholarships to historically Black colleges and universities and helping coordinate food, clothing and gift donations to area hospitals, shelters and charities.
