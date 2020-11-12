Group reinstates Confederate flags along Interstate 40 in N.C.

MORGANTON, N.C. — For the second time in nearly two months, the flags flying over Interstate 40 have been swapped out in favor of different ones.

The Confederate flags flying above Exits 94 and 119 that were removed in early September were reinstated this past weekend.

In early September, the Confederate flags above Exits 94 and 119 at the tail ends of the county were replaced with Christian flags and American flags.

The change occurred on Saturday, according to Smitty Smith, a member of the Old North State Flaggers.

Smith said the group put up three new flagpoles at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 43 in Morganton on Saturday and Sunday.

“Of course, they wanted them up before Veterans Day next week, because I am a veteran,” Smith said. “It’s an American flag, a North Carolina flag, and a (Prisoners of War) flag. We’re veterans and we want to support our veterans.”

The News Herald asked Smith about the group’s curious decision to remove the American flags above the interstate only days before Veteran’s Day.