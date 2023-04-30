General Assembly members of the Virginia Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus, Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and Virginia Latino Caucus are calling for Virginia's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Martin D. Brown, to resign.

The call comes after Brown reportedly told a training session for Virginia Military Institute faculty and staff that “DEI is dead” and that diversity is the “wrong mission” for the state's military college, the caucuses' leaders said.

The legislators' call echoes one by the Virginia State Conference NAACP, which said Brown's VMI comments denounced the precepts, goals and mission of his office.

“As Virginia grapples with historical and continuing discrimination and racism, Mr. Brown clearly is neither prepared nor willing to perform his duties as DEI Director and must resign,” said Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, who is chair of the Virginia Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

“This has become a consistent pattern,” from members of Gov. Youngkin's administration, said state Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who is chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Virginia Latino Caucus, said “If Mr. Martin Brown, Governor Youngkin’s Chief Diversity Officer, doesn’t believe in the mission of his office, he should resign and make way for someone who does.”

Gov. Youngkin will not ask for Brown's resignation, press secretary Macaulay Porter said

"Governor Youngkin will continue to advance equal opportunities, not equal outcomes, for all Virginians," Porter said.

"This is too important of an issue to succumb to those seeking to cancel Chief Brown for challenging the groupthink of the progressive left's pursuit of equity at any cost," she added.