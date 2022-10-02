Hampton Roads under threat of major flooding event

A coastal flooding event unseen for a decade could inundate parts of Hampton Roads on Monday — three days after the remnants of Hurricane Ian swept through the region.

A low-pressure system spawned in the aftermath of Ian is forecast to bring rain and more high winds that could push tides higher than they were during Friday’s storm.

After Sunday night’s high tide, which was expected to be about 5 feet above normal, Monday’s is projected to be from 6.9 to 7.3 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. That would put some coastal areas under as much as 3 feet of water.

The NWS reported a tidal surge of about 7.5 feet during Hurricane Irene in 2011 coupled with about 4.5 inches of rain. The nor’easter of 2009 brought a tide height of 7.75 feet, and Hampton Roads saw 7.89 feet during Isabel in 2003, putting large swaths of land underwater.

Rain from Sunday into Monday will worsen the flooding. Hampton Roads got about 3 inches from the remnants of Ian, with the potential for another inch by Tuesday.

According to Skip Styles at Wetlands Watch, most of the region will not drop below flood stage until Tuesday morning.

“People need to be prepared; we will see several high tide cycles where water will get into properties, homes and businesses that are normally dry,” said Mike Dutter, meteorologist at the NWS.

The storms and flooding have already been more than a nuisance for many, with trees falling onto school buses, a steeple toppling over onto a neighbor’s home and a slew of power outages. With the threat of gale-force winds at speeds up to 50 mph and more tidal flooding, you may want to keep your candles handy.

Dominion Energy restored electricity for thousands over the past few days. But as of 5 p.m., over 500 homes were still without power in Hampton Roads and Richmond.

“The current forecast shows the potential for strong winds, so they should prepare for more power outages,” said Paula Miller, a senior communications specialist with Dominion. She said electricians and contractors with Dominion are ready to respond to additional outages as they come.

Unnecessary driving during flooding is not recommended by the Virginia Department of Transportation because of the potential to create more problems on the roads.

Cars can often be seen plowing through water in flooded streets, but the water can be deeper than one might expect. For those who need to drive, VDOT has cleaned drains to help improve the water flow off the roads and has implemented some lane closures. Following signs can save your vehicle from getting stuck.

A wind advisory and coastal flood watch are in place in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The weather service also issued warnings for the Outer Banks.

Showers briefly moved through the Richmond area on Sunday. The weather service said a chance of rain and a high near 53 are forecast for the region on Monday.