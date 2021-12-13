Hanover County corrects minor vote tabulation error

The Hanover County general registrar corrected a minor duplication error in last month’s election, and the revised numbers were accepted by the Virginia State Board of Elections.

Teresa Smithson, the Hanover registrar, wrote to the state board Thursday to say that a Republican canvass observer found a discrepancy in the county’s final vote totals for the central absentee precinct. The registrar notified the county’s electoral board and the state, and the state board voted Monday to accept the correction.

State Elections Commissioner Chris Piper called the mistake a minor error that didn’t affect any outcomes. The state will make a public record of the corrected totals.

“To ensure this does not happen in the future, our Electoral Board will discuss at their next meeting a time management change in the current way we canvass,” Smithson wrote in her letter to the state.