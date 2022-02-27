Hanover public schools announce updated mask policy

Hanover County Public Schools announced changes to the school system’s COVID-19 mask policy on Sunday.

In a message to families, Hanover schools said employees and visitors are no longer required to wear a mask in school buildings. Also, masks are no longer required on buses or in school vehicles.

Hanover schools said the changes were in response to updated federal and state guidance.

On Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its recommendations for masking in schools, recommending universal masking only in counties where the virus poses a high risk as measured by strain on hospitals.

A new state law that takes effect Tuesday stripped school districts of the power to require face coverings.

The update for Hanover schools, however, still encourages mask wearing. “While masks are no longer required, we continue to encourage mask wearing in our buildings and on our buses as a health mitigation strategy, particularly when community COVID-19 levels are high.”

Also, the update noted that COVID quarantine and isolation guidelines remain in place for faculty, staff and students who are sick or test positive for the virus.

The message to families concluded with a plea for “respect and kindness.”