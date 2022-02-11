Hanover supervisor urges school board to fast-track book removal decisions in move targeting children's book

A Hanover County supervisor wants the school board to fast-track its process for removing library books and other instructional materials after a parent complained about a children's book in the library at Cold Harbor Elementary School.

The complaint prompted Cold Harbor District Supervisor Michael Herzberg to describe the book as "garbage" on his Facebook page earlier this week while urging the school board to swiftly remove it and any other book it deems inappropriate.

The book, "A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart" by Zetta Elliott and a 2021 Randolph Caldecott Medal honoree, is a children's illustration book about a Black woman who was shot and killed by police and a young Black boy's experience as he works through his emotions over it.

The book is the latest to come under the microscope in Virginia and across the nation as parents have urged school boards to remove books they find offensive. In November, a pair of Spotsylvania County school board members called for books containing sexually explicit material to be removed from schools and burned. The American Library Association reported 330 challenges to books in schools from September to November, twice as high as the year before.

Herzberg's social media post referred to two specific pages in the book.

On one page, illustrative images show a crowd of people and a "Black Lives Matter" sign, while a third illustration at the bottom shows five faceless police officers, one holding a baton, in front of a crowd. The accompanying page reads: "There is anger inside of me/ a fury deep down inside of me/ that is sharp enough to slice through air/ flesh/ bone & concrete," along with an illustration of an angry boy.

Herzberg's Facebook post said: "Hanover: It's time for your school board to create policy to get garbage like this out of YOUR libraries. Indoctrination has been going on for years and it has to stop. Slicing through flesh and bone is not appropriate for K-5."

Herzberg's post had 163 likes as of Friday morning and nearly all of the 75 comments supported him.

During Wednesday's supervisor's meeting, which came after the post was made, several people criticized Herzberg for the post, likening it to banning books.

"Experiencing different ways of life and reading promotes empathy and social emotional growth," said Dottie Walsh, who said she grew up in Hanover, moved away and recently moved back. "I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone - we've gone backwards [and] we are like in a black and white movie reel where all the color is fading fast."

She said banning books for children "creates a false sense of reality."

"You do not know another person's story until you walk into their shoes," she said, "but how will you know, if you cannot read their story."

Herzberg responded Wednesday afternoon to those public criticisms by reading aloud an email that he said he sent to another parent who had emailed him about the book. Herzberg said he learned about the complaint from a parent back in November, when their 7-year-old child brought the book home thinking it was about skateboards because the book cover features a boy on a skateboard.

The student "perceived on his own the violent messaging inside the book," Herzberg said.

He acknowledged that the existing process for reconsideration of material was followed by school officials, "but it was not sufficient...[and] the result was nothing but more complaints from parents."

The book was brought to the principal's attention at Cold Harbor and resolved at that level, which is the first level according to school board policy, according to Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley.

"The resolution was that the book will remain in circulation at the school," he said.

Hanover's school board policies state that "instructional materials, whether basal, supplemental, or library materials, may be challenged by any parent or guardian of a Hanover County Public Schools student, Hanover County Public Schools employee, or Hanover County resident."

There are four levels to the process for reconsidering material. The first is a conference with the principal. If not resolved there, the issue goes to a local school review committee, which includes at least one administrator, two teachers, a librarian, and one community member. A review committee convened by a high school principal may also include one student.

If that doesn't help, an instructional material review committee is convened by the superintendent. Ultimately, if those options don't work, the issue goes before the school board.

Additionally on Wednesday, Herzberg said "any messaging that portrays police officers in a negative light as this book does....should not be in our schools, especially with the rise in murders of police across our county."

He said the book touts "a dangerous message" by showing images of anger and rage next to pictures of police officers, and that "our law enforcement deserve better."

By phone Thursday, Herzberg said it's that perceived violent messaging that bothered him the most.

"Most of the book is fine," he said. "The book just goes a little too far on those two pages."

"The school board should be able to make decisions earlier," Herzberg added. "There’s already a policy but the policy is flawed and we need to improve it."

By phone Friday, Cold Harbor School Board member Steven Ikenberry said he was made aware of the issue with the book after it had reached Herzberg. He said he agrees that the reconsideration process could be changed so that it's not as time-consuming for parents.

He said parents with concerns about books or other materials often give up without fulfilling the process because they don't want to pursue what amounts to a months-long ordeal. He also said the school board needs a clearer understanding of how library books are selected.

As a veteran teacher of 31 years, Ikenberry said he's not looking to ban books. He said "A Place Inside of Me" is recommended for children ages 4 to 8, and while he doesn't think its age-appropriate for the youngest on that scale, it could be appropriate for children 7 or 8 but more likely closer to middle school.

"I don't want to ban - I want to exchange ideas," he said.

Ikenberry said the issue will likely be part of a school board work session sometime in late March. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.