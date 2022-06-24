'Having an abortion made me a better parent': 60% of those getting an abortion are already parents

When her daughter turned one year old, Kenya Martin found out she was pregnant.

Already a single parent, she knew she couldn’t provide for another child on her own. She made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy.

“I wasn’t in a good place. I knew that I wanted to get in a position where I could take care of her,” Martin said. “I made the conscious decision to be the best parent that I could be. Choosing to have an abortion allowed me to parent on my own terms.”

She was able to finish school, get a degree in business management and “provide for my daughter in the best way possible.”

“Having an abortion made me a better parent,” Martin said.

Nearly one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion by age 45, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute released in 2017.

Of those who have received an abortion, 60% were already parents, according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Martin said, “I’m devastated.”

“I knew it was coming. I’d been preparing for this moment. But still I’m heartbroken. I’m angry. I’m tired. No amount of preparation could have prepared me for this,” she said.

For many years, she worked as a counselor at an abortion clinic. For the past few years, Martin has been working with We Testify, a national organization that shares people’s stories about abortion to normalize abortion care.

“I speak out and share my own abortion experiences as a Black, single mom of one child. It’s important for people to know it’s okay to have an abortion,” Martin said.

At We Testify, Martin and other organizers are ramping up their storytelling efforts. They are also working on helping people find access to safe abortions.

Abortion is still legal in Virginia.

It is legal through the second trimester of pregnancy, and is legal in the third trimester in limited cases in which three doctors approve.

The state has 16 separate abortion providers.

Virginia clinics can expect to see more patients traveling from states where abortion rights have been restricted like Texas and Tennessee.

In Virginia, there are abortion funds like the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project that help people in and out of state access abortions.

“If states around us like Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky lose legal protection, Virginia will see more people traveling to the state for care,” Tannis Fuller, the executive director of the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund, said. “When abortion access is lost, it puts pressure on the places where abortion is still legal. We may then see Virginians struggling to get an appointment and having to travel out of state for care.”

Last year, the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund helped over 1,800 people access abortions. Fuller expects that number to increase in the months ahead.

For Martin, she is reeling from Friday's news .

“I’m hurting for my people, for my community, for the people who have had abortions, for the people who will need them in the future,” Martin said. “I’m worried that we have not been taken seriously when we talk about the severity of abortion bans and what they do to Black people and people of color, for marginalized communities and people who are struggling to make ends meet.”

She thinks that abortion funds like the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund will be more important than ever and will need increased funding.

On Sunday, Martin is heading to Norfolk to participate in a rally.

“I’m not giving up,” she said. “I will continue to fight for our rights, for our freedoms. Abortion is a human right.”