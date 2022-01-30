Head of VMI blasts critic of push for more diversity, equity

LEXINGTON — The first Black superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has written a scathing Facebook post pushing back against a critic of the school’s efforts to foster more diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Washington Post reports that retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins penned the post on Jan. 21 after a white VMI alum spoke on a Richmond radio show.

Carmen D. Villani Jr. questioned VMI’s $6 million request from the General Assembly for reforms prompted by an investigation that said VMI suffers from a “racist and sexist culture.”

Wins wrote that Villani does not understand the request, saying it would “pale in comparison” to other schools’ requests.

The money would pay for expanded Title IX and diversity offices and three admissions counselors targeting underrepresented populations. The money would also fund an ongoing effort to re-contextualize the college’s numerous Confederate tributes.

Villani declined to comment to the Post, but he said in a Facebook post Thursday that he spoke to Wins and that they were “able to find some common ground.”