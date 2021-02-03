Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower for Virginia

FALLS CHURCH — Amazon revealed plans Tuesday for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, featuring a signature 350-foot (107-meter) helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.

The head-turning helix building is the centerpiece of the proposal that also features multiple 22-story office buildings in addition to those already under construction as the company looks to accommodate 25,000 new workers over the coming years in the Arlington County neighborhoods across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.

The Seattle-based company said in a blog post that the building is designed to help people connect to nature.

"The natural beauty of a double helix can be seen throughout our world, from the geometry of our own DNA to the elemental form of galaxies, weather patterns, pinecones, and seashells," the company said. "The Helix at our Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region."

Sketches show trees and green space spiraling along the exterior of the building, which in addition to a helix also resembles a Christmas tree or a soft-serve ice cream cone. Less flattering comments on social media likened it to a poop emoji.