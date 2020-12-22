Health officials brace for COVID-19 surge post-holidays as Virginia records 15K new cases since Friday and traveler numbers peak

If an individual has had a known exposure, the CDC recommends delaying travel, getting tested and quarantining from other people.

COVID-19 by the numbers

On Tuesday, the VDH reported 3,591 new cases, bringing the state's 7-day average of daily cases to 3,739. Last week, the average was 3,654 cases per day.

On Monday, the VDH recorded the third-highest increase in new cases: 4,042. The second-highest was on Dec. 12 with 4,177 new cases. The first was on Dec. 9 with 4,398.

The percentage of positive results from COVID-19 testing is at 11.8%, meaning roughly one in nine Virginians tested for COVID have the virus. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.

Of the 314,481 total cases reported Tuesday, 268,472 have been classified as confirmed and 46,009 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

The state has had 4,705 deaths, an increase of 107 deaths since Friday and 51 deaths since Monday. The state is now averaging nearly 34 deaths per day over a seven-day period - a peak not seen since September.