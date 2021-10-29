Henrico state House candidate releases photo of opponent at Capitol insurrection

"When I arrived home and saw the news, I was just as shocked and horrified as everyone else to see that people had entered the Capitol. It was a tragic day, and one we won't soon forget."

A U.S. House panel is investigating the Capitol insurrection, in which hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump - in an effort to prevent certification of the election of President Joe Biden - broke into the Capitol. They repeated Trump's false claim that he won the election, in what became a deadly riot.

In August, Lockhart criticized McGuire's presence at the Capitol that day, saying it is grounds for voters to replace him in office.

Lockhart said in an interview Friday that constituents want answers from McGuire before the Tuesday election so they can make an informed decision.

"They have so many questions and he has not answered a single one," she said. "My hope right now is that he clarifies this, his actions, before the election."