Henrico state House candidate releases photo of opponent at Capitol insurrection

Blakely Lockhart, the Democrat challenging Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, released a new photo of McGuire at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection showing him near an area where men wearing goggles and paramilitary gear were confronting police in riot gear standing behind fencing.
McGuire, seeking a third term in House District 56, has acknowledged being outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, but has not commented on exactly where he was in proximity to the building or what he saw.
"This newly discovered picture shows McGuire much closer to the horrors that unfolded on January 6th," Lockhart said in a statement Friday. "He was front and center at an insurrection that threatened the sanctity of our democracy."
A group called Sedition Hunters, which investigates publicly available videos and photos to assist law enforcement in finding people who committed crimes at the insurrection, found the photo, Lockhart said.
McGuire, who has been a surrogate to GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, did not respond to a text message requesting an interview or answer a call to his cellphone Friday.
His campaign said in an email for this story that he stands by his previous statement that he attended the Capitol rally with thousands of law-abiding citizens "to voice our support of a free and fair elections process."
"When I arrived home and saw the news, I was just as shocked and horrified as everyone else to see that people had entered the Capitol. It was a tragic day, and one we won't soon forget."
A U.S. House panel is investigating the Capitol insurrection, in which hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump - in an effort to prevent certification of the election of President Joe Biden - broke into the Capitol. They repeated Trump's false claim that he won the election, in what became a deadly riot.
In August, Lockhart criticized McGuire's presence at the Capitol that day, saying it is grounds for voters to replace him in office.
Lockhart said in an interview Friday that constituents want answers from McGuire before the Tuesday election so they can make an informed decision.
"They have so many questions and he has not answered a single one," she said. "My hope right now is that he clarifies this, his actions, before the election."
Lockhart, 23, said McGuire has passed on five chances to debate her and address his presence at the Capitol. She said that when she saw him knocking doors on her cul-de-sac she approached him to ask if he'd schedule a debate with her, and he declined.
The district includes Louisa County and parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson