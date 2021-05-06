Here's a pre-convention glance at the six GOP candidates for lieutenant governor

Six Republicans hope to earn a part-time salary to preside over the state Senate starting next year.

The job is lieutenant governor. And the $36,321 salary isn't the draw, it's holding an office that puts the occupant one step from the governor's mansion.

The lieutenant governor votes to break ties on most legislation in the Senate. Many Virginia governors once held the job, among them current Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Democrats Doug Wilder and Chuck Robb and Republican John Dalton. The last Republican to hold the office was Bill Bolling, who served as lieutenant governor from 2006 to 2014.

Here, in alphabetical order, is a final look at the six candidates for lieutenant governor Republican delegates will consider during Saturday's convention. Voting will be held at locations across the state and could take several days to tally. All six hope that, should they win the nomination, enough voters in Virginia are turned off by exclusive Democratic control in Richmond that they'll elect the first Republican to win statewide since 2009. (Democrats will choose their nominee for lieutenant governor from six candidates in a June 8 primary.)

Puneet Ahluwalia