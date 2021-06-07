Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Virginia primaries

Poll hours

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Weather

Tuesday's forecast for the Richmond area calls for cloudy weather in the morning, a daytime high of 90 degrees and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

What’s on the ballot?

Across the state, voters will choose the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and cast ballots in about two dozen Democratic and Republican nomination contests for the House of Delegates.

Note: While Virginians do not register by party, if a precinct includes a GOP nomination contest for the House as well as the Democratic contests, a voter must choose to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary and may not vote in both.

The Democratic candidates for governor are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy; Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. The Democratic nominee will face Republican Glenn Youngkin.