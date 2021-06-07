Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Virginia primaries

Poll hours
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Weather
Tuesday's forecast for the Richmond area calls for cloudy weather in the morning, a daytime high of 90 degrees and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
What’s on the ballot?
Across the state, voters will choose the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and cast ballots in about two dozen Democratic and Republican nomination contests for the House of Delegates.
Note: While Virginians do not register by party, if a precinct includes a GOP nomination contest for the House as well as the Democratic contests, a voter must choose to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary and may not vote in both.
The Democratic candidates for governor are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy; Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. The Democratic nominee will face Republican Glenn Youngkin.
The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria; Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan; Sean Perryman; Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke and Xavier Warren. The Democratic nominee will face Republican Winsome Sears.
The Democratic candidates for attorney general are incumbent Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk. The Democratic nominee will face Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach.
Local House primaries
District 66: Linnard K. Harris Sr. and Katie Sponsler are seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the seat of retiring Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights. The Democratic nominee will face Republican Mike Cherry in the fall.
District 68: Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, faces challenger Kyle Elliott in a Democratic primary. Mark Earley Jr. and Mike Dickinson are seeking the GOP nomination in a Republican primary.
District 71: Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, faces challenger Richard Walker in a Democratic primary.
District 72: Republicans Tom Gardner and Christopher Holmes are vying for the right to take on Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, in the fall.
District 74: Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, faces challenger John Dantzler in a Democratic primary. There is no GOP candidate.
Richmond
In the city voters will choose a Democratic nominee for commonwealth's attorney between incumbent Colette McEachin and challenger Tom Barbour.
Richmond voters will pick a Democratic nominee for sheriff between incumbent Antionette Irving and challenger William Burnett.
There is no Republican candidate for either post.
Poll information
All voters casting a ballot in person will be asked to show one form of identification; a variety of forms qualify. Richmond-area voters will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scanning machines. To check your registration status or polling place, go the Citizen Portal at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
Registrar contacts
Richmond: (804) 646-5950
Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471
Hanover: (804) 365-6080
Henrico: (804) 501-4347
You also can call the state Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745.