Higher education briefs: Online classes were growing before pandemic, VCU to offer PH.D in computer science

Online classes were growing before pandemic

The pandemic closed college campuses across the country, forcing colleges to quickly convert their curricula to an online format.

But virtual classes were already growing in popularity, according to a study by the State Council for Higher Education released this week.

Since 2009, the number of students taking only face-to-face classes in Virginia has declined 37%. Meanwhile, the number of students taking hybrid classes has increased 77%. A hybrid class has elements of online and in-person education.

In the 2019-20 school year, the number of students taking hybrid classes almost equaled the number of students taking only face-to-face classes.

The number of students taking online-only classes has doubled in the past decade. About 20% of college students are enrolled in a completely virtual education.

Liberty University has led the push in online education. Twenty years ago, about 1,000 students took all their classes online. In 2019-20, there were more than 58,000 of them.