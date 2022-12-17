His dad came from Mexico as a farm worker. Now he owns this Hanover farm.

The first tomato from Andy Ordaz’s 2022 tomato crop, as in years past, he placed on the grave of his papaw — his grandfather. The second, starting a new tradition, at the grave of his father, Carlos.

His father came to Virginia as a seasonal farmer from Amapa, Santiago, in the Mexican state of Nayarit. But over 25 years, he saved his money and in 2018 started what’s now Rosa’s Garden Family Farms in Hanover County.

Farming in Hanover is a family tradition — from the days of picking tomatoes to the challenges of running a 160-acre operation. But it moves with the times, too — after placing those first tomatoes on the graves, Andy posted that tomato season had begun.

“Within 10 minutes, 10, 15, 20 minutes,” says Andy, “they’re here going, ‘Hey, I saw you posted a tomato, can I have it?’”

Such is the lure of the Hanover tomato.

“I mean, there’s a reason we have our own festival,” he says.

Andy, 26, identifies as a farmer before anything else: “From like the fourth grade up until I graduated high school, my summers were spent in the back corner of Dodd’s Acres Farm making a thousand Ukrop’s boxes a day.” Those boxes held 12 to 15 pounds of tomatoes each, and the farm could easily yield 5,000 boxes per week during peak growing season.

According to Andy, it was Dodd’s that supplied the majority of the tomatoes for the Hanover Tomato Festival since its start in the late 1970s. He says his family farm, Rosa’s Garden, has now taken over that role.

It was also on Dodd’s Acres Farm that Carlos Ordaz and Rosa Nuñez, Andy’s parents, learned everything about farming. At 26, Rosa, who grew up in the same town as her husband, began traveling to Dodd’s Acres Farm as a seasonal worker. It wasn’t long before she asked Robert Dodd, the farm’s owner, if Carlos could join her.

Dodd quickly agreed and the two, along with Carlos’ brother and sister-in-law, began working in Virginia — for years entering the country on H2A visas — until Dodd helped them get their green cards, in 2012 for Carlos and 2015 for Rosa.

During the 25 years they worked on the farm, the couple and the Dodds became family. So much so that Andy still refers to Robert Dodd as “papaw,” a Southern term of endearment for grandfather.

Although Carlos worked in roofing and construction in California before coming to Virginia, Dodd took him under his wing and taught him about farming. In the meantime, he had Rosa working in the greenhouses and packing shed, until eventually she started answering the phones and handling sales. If someone came around looking to make a purchase, Rosa recalls Dodd pointing to her and saying, “I don’t do anything, that’s her farm. Whatever she says, is what they are.”

Dodd’s affection for the couple went beyond their ability to run his farm’s operations. His wife took them to doctor visits, and Dodd bought them their first car when they needed a vehicle other than a farm truck to hold car seats for their growing family.

“We go to their house and I never knock on the door. We open the door like my house,” says Rosa, remembering how Dodd would treat Carlos as his son.

In March 2017, the unthinkable happened when Dodd died of a heart attack. The 2018 growing season was underway with greenhouses stocked with tomato plants when Dodd’s wife, Jane, asked Carlos and Rosa to keep the farm running.

As the next growing season approached, the couple were presented with the option of continuing the farm, this time on their own, without the Dodd name.

Carlos and Rosa invested their life savings and branched off on their own.

Even if Carlos wanted the name to be Ordaz Farm, his son Andy was quick to point out that the one name everyone in the county was familiar with wasn’t Ordaz, but Rosa’s. She had spent more than two decades building a network of trusted clients and colleagues.

“Everyone knows my mom; everyone knows her name,” Andy asserts.

And Rosa’s Garden was born.

Before embarking on their new venture, Rosa called all of the “big honchos,” as Dodd had referred to them — the people Dodd and Rosa had supplied with fresh produce for decades. “If me and Carlos started the farm,” Rosa remembers asking each one, “you want to support me?” The answer was a resounding “yes.”

Working for the Dodds for so long and being a part of the local community helped, Andy thinks.

“My brother and I were born and raised in this community. We went to high school, middle school, elementary school, pre-kindergarten. We grew up in the church here in Hanover County,” he said.

Without that type of investment in the local community, support for the Ordaz family might have been unlikely.

As Latino farm owners, Carlos and Rosa are unique in Hanover, as well as in Virginia. According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture conducted by the USDA, the latest census data available, there were 672 Latino/Hispanic primary farm producers in Virginia operating 97,653 acres across 602 farms, with a total value of $51.2 million.

Those 602 farms and 97,653 acres represented just 1.38% of the total farms and 1.25% of the total farmland in Virginia. Of those 602 farms, 66 were fruit and tree nut farms, 29 “greenhouse, nursery, and floriculture production,” and 31 vegetable and melon farms.

Unbothered by the county’s lack of diversity, Carlos and Rosa set off to fulfill their dream by renting the same land they had farmed for the Dodds.

“Being the only Latino farm, farm owners in the entire county and within a huge radius of Hanover County, Dad took a lot of pride in that. We take a lot of pride in it,” Andy says.

But the 2018 growing season proved to be their first real test. “Raining, raining, raining, raining,” says Rosa. Fellow farmers advised that if they could make it to the end of that summer and still have the farm, then they might have a chance. Three seasons later, the farm was able to turn a small profit.

Rosa hums along to music playing in Spanish as she sits in one of four greenhouses on a warm March day. Using a battery-powered hand seeder, she drops tiny tomato seeds from a ceramic tea cup into a tray of potting soil. The farm grows primarily Celebrity, Big Boy, Better Boy and Beefsteak tomatoes.

Over the next few weeks, the seeds will sprout and the new plants will be transferred to larger, 5-gallon plastic pots, in which they will grow until they are almost 2 feet tall and ready to go into the ground. The greenhouse next door is already full of thousands of these pots, waiting for the last threats of frost to subside, and for the farm’s 13 seasonal workers to arrive from Mexico.

Most of that seasonal workforce, Andy says, was also employed by Dodd’s Acres Farm. “Every single one of them is either a cousin or an uncle to me, you know, or an aunt.” All but a few are actually blood relatives, and the rest he either grew up with or has known all of his life.

The workers come in two groups with the first consisting of a mechanic, lead picker and two tractor drivers, who usually arrive in mid-February. The second group consists of two crew leaders, while the rest of the pickers and a packer arrive in mid-April.

All together, the seasonal workers live on site in housing that is provided by the farm.

“It’s a migrant camp that we provide for them and we all live together,” says Andy, acknowledging that he has lived in the same home, one of the trailers, his whole life. Just up the hill sits the brick house where Jane Dodd still lives.

The operation exists on approximately 145 tillable acres, all in Hanover. Although 70% of their crop is tomatoes, planting approximately 80,000 tomato plants during the 2022 growing season, they also grow zucchini, hard squash, peppers, herbs and greens, when the weather cools.

A small produce stand is open to customers, who come from as far as Louisa, Albemarle County and Saluda. Business at the stand grew during the pandemic when people preferred to shop outdoors and from familiar faces rather than grocery chains.

However, the majority of the farm’s business is wholesale. Its produce can be found in Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Green Giant, distributed via Produce Source Partners out of Ashland. It can also be found at Tom Leonard’s in the Short Pump area and at Barry’s off Route 301. Additional contracts with 4P Foods and Military Produce Group help round out their business.

“If you go to a produce stand here in Hanover County,” Andy says, “more than likely they buy from us, too.”

On Dec. 10, 2021, tragedy struck again when Carlos suffered a stroke and heart attack. Andy had purchased a weekend trip for his parents and had left the house to go to work about 25 minutes away. As his parents were packing, Rosa said Carlos came out of the shower feeling sick. She texted and called Andy, leaving voicemails where her son soon heard that she was in tears and needed him to return home immediately. He made it home, only to find his father unresponsive.

Andy, Rosa and Rosa’s oldest son, Carlos, soon found themselves in a hospital waiting room where they learned that Carlos, 54, was gone.

“My husband got a lot of dreams,” Rosa reminisces and starts to cry. “To do the farm, grow and ... but he passed away. My husband passed away in 2021.” Then, she says, “Andy asked me, ‘Well, what [does] Daddy want to do?’ And I say, ‘Farm.’”

Carlos, according to his surviving family, did not have any ailments. “Dad had no health issues, he was healthy as an ox. He was, you know, up until his last day was out farming,” recalls Andy. Dealing with his father’s death, Andy was reminded of how Robert Dodd had died a few years earlier. With that realization, Andy sees his family’s farm as a continuation of his papaw’s legacy, and now of his own father’s legacy.

“This is all Mom’s known,” Andy remarks, “Mom’s a farmer. You know, she can cook, she can do a lot of other things, but, you know, she’s a farmer at the end of the day.”

Working through the shock after their patriarch’s passing, the Ordaz family fell behind. The typical tomato season usually runs from the end of May until the end of October, which means that decisions impacting farm operations have to be made in January. Preparations for seasonal workers and submission of their H2A visa applications must happen then. Seeds need to be ordered and planted.

In the vortex of mourning, Andy and his older brother, Carlos, found themselves wondering if they should continue in their father’s footsteps, even though Carlos had already stepped away from the farm to run his restaurant TBT El Gallo in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood. Most of the farm responsibilities would fall to Andy and his mom. The brothers decided to keep their parents’ dream going.

“There’s something about immigrants and the American dream and legacy, and my dad spoke at length about it,” says Carlos, who remembers how poor his parents were in California before they moved to Mechanicsville to work as field hands for Dodd.

“My dad always spoke about how he wanted the farm to be left to me and my brother,” he adds. “It is an activation of his dream and his passion. I want it to still be around, even though it’s still raw and painful.”

As workers made their way down neatly planted rows stretching toward the horizon, filling their buckets with tomatoes only hinting at ripeness, one stopped to look more carefully at a hole that had been carved out of the taught black plastic covering the soil around each plant. A family of young wild rabbits lay sleeping in the August heat, a reminder of new life and new beginnings.

A few weeks later, “the boys,” as Rosa calls the men who work her farm, took a guitar up to Carlos’ gravesite to sing him “Happy Birthday.” They offered up a beer to their brother and uncle who helped provide a place of work for them when Dodd’s closed its doors.

By the end of summer, Andy and Rosa had changed the farm’s name to Rosa’s Garden Family Farms, with Andy now working there full time. Responsibilities once shared four ways — with his dad in the fields, his mom on sales, his brother in charge of inspections and certifications, and him handling contracts — are now shared between Andy and his mom. Being the only fluent English speaker on the farm, he began attending things like pesticide and farmers’ conventions early on.

However, “I had to come be here full time just to be able to help out,” he says. “I wasn’t learning as much as I should have been learning because I was all over the place with everything else I was doing. So, I didn’t get a chance to learn about the irrigation, or how the drip tape works.”

He confesses that he didn’t learn how to drive a tractor until the day of his dad’s funeral, driving his first tractor from the farm to the church.

Andy says he won’t know how the farm’s fifth growing season went until the last crop has been picked and the last box of produce leaves the packing shed. Winter greens have been planted and will be picked, hopefully, after Christmas. Blossom-end rot hit their tomato plants in one of their five fields, caused by a lack of calcium in the soil, and he estimates they lost about 5% of their crop. However, even with similar setbacks in their previous four growing seasons, they still managed a yield of 80% to 95% of what they planted.

That favorable yield was in spite of rising inflation, unpredictable weather patterns, and the general plight of global farming today. The cost of doing business has gone up, too, with increases for fertilizer, soil, and hourly labor rates set by the H2A program.

Added to the operational costs is the price of land — acreage being lost to housing developments means both rents and property taxes might spike. The past year also saw some changes in the farm’s wholesale contracts, old buyers not purchasing as much, a few new buyers to make up the difference. Otherwise, the day to day didn’t look much different, except they did it all without Carlos.

Nevertheless, Andy says their workers rallied for them this year, working harder than ever. In doing so, they helped Rosa and Andy fulfill Carlos’ dream, while also providing for their families back home.

When asked if his family will keep the farm going, Andy says, “We feel in our hearts and minds, we feel that we will continue to farm.” The plan he says is mostly to “keep dad’s dream alive, to keep it going.”

Chuckling, he adds, “We’re not out here to become millionaires. We’re not out to become thousandaires really. We’re out here to support this community with fresh local produce and the best produce that we can grow, whether it’s a tomato, whether it’s a zucchini, whether it’s a pepper. Whatever it is, our goal is to grow the best, freshest produce around and then go out and feed the community with it.”

To this day, he can’t go to a farmers meeting or convention anywhere without being “Rosa’s boy” or, back in the day, “papaw’s grandson,” something that makes him feel fortunate to be part of the farming community in Hanover.

Rosa is equally committed.

“We got a lot of, a lot of mistakes, but, you know, we here. We here,” she says, “and I try to stay here as much as I can, so we can grow.”