Hispanic adults are more than 4 times as likely to have COVID antibodies than non-Hispanic Virginians, VDH study says

"The information just reinforces that Hispanic population is one of the ones that has increased risk," Trump said. "The continued outreach to this population, to make testing available and communicating prevention message, using the right channels and languages is how we make sure that message gets out."

In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, VDH spokesperson Maria Reppas said the findings confirmed that "community-dwelling older adults and adults living with chronic diseases have had relatively little exposure to COVID-19 to date."

"That is important because these adults will be at increased risk for severe illness, hospitalization, and death if they are infected with COVID-19," said Reppas. "Preventing COVID-19 infections among these at-risk adults and ensuring healthcare capacity to care for those with severe illness must remain priorities."

Reppas added that the VDH is pushing annual influenza vaccination and early treatment of influenza-like illness among these adults to limit the impact on hospital capacity going into flu season.