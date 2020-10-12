Honoring those who lost their lives on the USS Cole 20 years later

When Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Carranza Lopez heard about the opportunity to participate in a commemoration event for the 20th anniversary of the bombing of the USS Cole, he jumped immediately.
Lopez, who is currently stationed on the Cole, wanted to honor the lives of the 17 sailors who were killed during the terrorist attack in Yemen, including Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter of Mechanicsville.
“It was kind of a good moment for me," Lopez said Monday after the ceremony in Norfolk, "and it was honorable because I was speaking on behalf of one of the fallen shipmates with the same ranking as me."
On Oct. 12, 2000, at 11:18 a.m., the 8,500-ton USS Cole was attacked by two suicide bombers while anchored for refueling off the coast of Aden, Yemen. The blast left a massive 40-by-60-foot hole on the port side, taking the lives of 17 and injuring 37.
Clodfelter, a hull maintenance technician 3rd class, was 21 years old and a father of a 2-year-old son. He enlisted at 18 right after graduating from Lee-Davis High School in 1997.
Seventeen current Cole sailors, many of whom shared the same ranks as those who died, gave a reading of the victims' names followed by a moment of silence during Monday's commemoration at Naval Station Norfolk. Some of the current sailors also guided the Gold Star families in attendance on a tour of the destroyer, which was redeployed in 2003.
Lopez gave a tour to Clodfelter’s brother Joseph. It was the first time Joseph Clodfelter had stepped foot on the ship, and while the two didn’t speak much about Kenneth, Lopez said Joseph gave his gratitude for all the work Lopez and the rest of the crew have done since his brother's death.
Lopez comes across the photo of Kenneth Clodfelter pretty often while aboard the USS Cole, and says he does his best to honor his fallen shipmate.
“Every time, we get a chance to have a moment of silence for him, because he’s still part of that division and that workspace,” Lopez said. “He’s still part of the crew.”
Clodfelter was laid to rest on Oct. 31, 2000, in Arlington National Cemetery.
Two other Virginians were killed in the attack 20 years ago: Seaman James Rodrick McDaniels of Norfolk, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Lamont Saunders of Pittsylvania County.