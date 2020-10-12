Honoring those who lost their lives on the USS Cole 20 years later

When Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Carranza Lopez heard about the opportunity to participate in a commemoration event for the 20th anniversary of the bombing of the USS Cole, he jumped immediately.

Lopez, who is currently stationed on the Cole, wanted to honor the lives of the 17 sailors who were killed during the terrorist attack in Yemen, including Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter of Mechanicsville.

“It was kind of a good moment for me," Lopez said Monday after the ceremony in Norfolk, "and it was honorable because I was speaking on behalf of one of the fallen shipmates with the same ranking as me."

On Oct. 12, 2000, at 11:18 a.m., the 8,500-ton USS Cole was attacked by two suicide bombers while anchored for refueling off the coast of Aden, Yemen. The blast left a massive 40-by-60-foot hole on the port side, taking the lives of 17 and injuring 37.

Clodfelter, a hull maintenance technician 3rd class, was 21 years old and a father of a 2-year-old son. He enlisted at 18 right after graduating from Lee-Davis High School in 1997.