Hopewell police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2800 block of Poplar Street on Sunday.

Police responded at around 2:58 p.m. and found an unresponsive man with what appeared to be gunshot-related injuries, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.