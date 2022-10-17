 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopewell woman, 23, killed in crash

A Hopewell resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday in Prince George County. 

The crash happened in the 10300 block of Prince George Drive at about 7:01 p.m. Police said the driver of a Jeep Liberty veered off the roadway, overcorrected and traveled to the opposite side of the roadway, then hit a tree.

Deanna Elliott, 23, of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, police said. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773. 

