Hospital transfer being considered for physician serving life sentence for killing, mutilating his father

"I think there also has been delays as a result of COVID and finding facilities to move him to," said Long.

"He's managing the best he can," said Long, who stays in touch with Gilmer. With Huntington's there will always be a decline "and he is not where he needs to be," Long said of Gilmer.

"I have reason to believe that it has the governor's attention and is moving through and believe and hope that the delays are strictly COVID-related," Long said.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Corrections has curbed the movement of inmates from one prison to another.

In April, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which operates 13 facilities, said measures to limit the spread of COVID followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for health care organizations.

Among other things, the department was thinning out its hospital population and arranging for community-based services for those who can be safely discharged.

A VDBHDS spokeswoman said Wednesday that the department is also trying to make sure any need to transfer clients between facilities outweighs the associated risk of spreading COVID.