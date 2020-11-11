Hospital transfer being considered for physician serving life sentence for killing, mutilating his father

Any transfer of a former physician, who killed his father and mutilated his body, from a prison to a secure state hospital may be complicated because of COVID-19.
Dr. Vince Gilmer, 58, is serving a life sentence at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center for the 2004 slaying of his father, Dalton Gilmer, 60, who was strangled to death and had all 10 fingers cut off in a murder that gained national attention.
The former family physician near Asheville, N.C., dumped his father's mutilated body along a rural road in Washington County hours after checking his father out of Broughton Hospital, a secure psychiatric hospital in North Carolina.
Not known until years later, Gilmer, and almost certainly his father, suffered from Huntington’s disease, an often misdiagnosed neurological illness for which there is no cure and can lead to poor impulse control, compulsions, outbursts and other issues.
In April, Gilmer's lawyers filed a petition for a conditional pardon to get Gilmer transferred from Marion to a secure state hospital, so he could receive better care.
Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam, said Wednesday, "We are still reviewing Mr. Gilmer's updated pardon petition and consulting with medical professionals to determine the appropriate next steps."
One of Gilmer's lawyers, Henry P. Long III, with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, in Richmond, said, "Obviously, we'd love to have a decision sooner rather than later, [but] the short answer is that we know it is moving through the administration."
"I think there also has been delays as a result of COVID and finding facilities to move him to," said Long.
"He's managing the best he can," said Long, who stays in touch with Gilmer. With Huntington's there will always be a decline "and he is not where he needs to be," Long said of Gilmer.
"I have reason to believe that it has the governor's attention and is moving through and believe and hope that the delays are strictly COVID-related," Long said.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Corrections has curbed the movement of inmates from one prison to another.
In April, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which operates 13 facilities, said measures to limit the spread of COVID followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for health care organizations.
Among other things, the department was thinning out its hospital population and arranging for community-based services for those who can be safely discharged.
A VDBHDS spokeswoman said Wednesday that the department is also trying to make sure any need to transfer clients between facilities outweighs the associated risk of spreading COVID.
Gilmer's lawyers say that the Marion Correctional Treatment Center is unable to meet Gilmer’s medical needs. Huntington’s disease is terminal, and his condition will grow progressively worse.
Long said appropriate hospitals operated by the VDBHDS are Eastern State Hospital, Western State Hospital, Catawba Hospital or Piedmont Geriatric Hospital.
Had the correct diagnosis been made before the trial — in which he represented himself — Gilmer's supporters contend he would likely have been convicted of a less serious crime and be in a hospital now instead of a prison.
Experts have opined that at the time of the slaying, during his trial and later, Gilmer was not malingering, or faking symptoms of an illness, and clearly was suffering from Huntington’s disease. They say Gilmer will require increased and specialized care as his disease continues to progress.
DNA testing in 2013 proved Gilmer was suffering from Huntington’s disease. His case was the subject of the national radio show, "This American Life."
A similar transfer request was made on behalf of Gilmer several years ago but rejected for unspecified reasons by outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe. At the time, Gilmer’s lawyers hoped Gilmer could be transferred directly to Broughton where his father had lived. But Broughton now has a waiting list for admissions.
