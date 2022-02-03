House panel advances bill giving localities power to sue ‘slumlords,’ tables other tenant protections

Landlords who don’t fix dangerous living conditions could face lawsuits from local governments under a new bill advanced by a House of Delegates subcommittee Thursday.
H.B. 802, proposed by Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, D-Newport News, would empower cities, counties and towns to take “slumlords” to court if they refuse to fix up their properties. The House’s General Laws Subcommittee #2 passed the bill on a 6-0 vote.
“We have seen, in Richmond, in Newport News and in other parts of the state, large apartment complexes that have problems like mold, infestations of roaches, that go unfixed for months and sometimes years,” said Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “With this bill, localities would be able to take greater steps to help tenants and make sure the members of their communities are living in safe and healthy environments.”
Marra was among several tenant advocates who spoke in favor of the measure during Thursday’s meeting. Also supporting the bill were two influential landlord lobbying groups: the Apartment and Office Building Association and the Virginia Apartment and Management Association. No one spoke in opposition to it.
Price cited a visit to one of her constituents’ homes in explaining her proposal.
“I have some residents in the district that I serve who invited me into their home so I could witness,” Price said. “It was deplorable, honestly. It was something neither you, nor I would allow to happen in our living space … In these instances, the tenants feel helpless. They put in numerous work requests just to see it glossed over.”
Local governments can face a tough decision, too, she added. A local code enforcement division can issue citations to landlords and escalate to fining them. However, if those efforts are unsuccessful, Price said there is little recourse under current law beyond condemning a unit, a decision that would force renters relying on the housing into homelessness. Her measure would provide another enforcement tool, she added.
Other tenant-focused bills sponsored by Democrats met a quick demise in the Republican-led panel.
That included a separate bill Price proposed that would have made permanent a key pandemic-era safeguard giving renters 14 days, instead of five, to pay their rent before their landlord can file an eviction case in court. It is scheduled to sunset in July.
Advocates said extending the measure would give tenants time to catch up on their rent, without costing landlords any of the money they are entitled to collect. Opponents of the measure, AOBA and VAMA among them, said it would strain small landlords and rental companies. Some who spoke against it said the extra time could hurt the renters it is seeking to help by allowing late fees and interest to compound the back rent they already owe.
“A lot of people have the ability to pay, but they’re choosing not to pay because more and more incentives and time is given,” said Ace Karimi, a Fairfax landlord who spoke in opposition to the bill during a public hearing on it and said tenants needed to act with more “urgency.”
The subcommittee tabled the measure on a 4-2 vote.
Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, saw several measures he proposed meet the same fate.
One sought to crack down on instances of retaliation against renters for exercising their rights. In remarks, Lopez cited a Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation into Richmond’s largest Latino community, the Communities at Southwood. Some tenants living there fear retaliation in the form of eviction or non-renewal of their lease for reporting dangerous conditions to the rental office.
“Too many people are afraid to take any sort of recourse on poor living conditions in their housing because landlords both hold so much power and receive the benefit of the doubt if they are accused of retaliatory actions,” Lopez said. “This is simply unjust.”
Industry lobbyists lined up against the bill, and the subcommittee tabled it on a 6-2 vote without discussion.
Two others Lopez proposed – one to add language to Virginia’s Landlord and Tenant Act prohibiting discrimination based on national origin and another to allow tenants to file a court case against their landlords for money damages if a local government condemns their rental unit – were also tabled Thursday.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson