House panel advances bill giving localities power to sue ‘slumlords,’ tables other tenant protections

Advocates said extending the measure would give tenants time to catch up on their rent, without costing landlords any of the money they are entitled to collect. Opponents of the measure, AOBA and VAMA among them, said it would strain small landlords and rental companies. Some who spoke against it said the extra time could hurt the renters it is seeking to help by allowing late fees and interest to compound the back rent they already owe.

“A lot of people have the ability to pay, but they’re choosing not to pay because more and more incentives and time is given,” said Ace Karimi, a Fairfax landlord who spoke in opposition to the bill during a public hearing on it and said tenants needed to act with more “urgency.”

The subcommittee tabled the measure on a 4-2 vote.

Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, saw several measures he proposed meet the same fate.